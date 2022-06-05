6 Linux word processors you need to try
Writers are always looking for better ways to put their words and ideas into readable formats to share with their readers. My first experiences with word processing came in my Apple II days when I used AppleWorks and later FrEDWriter, which was a free word processing application created in 1985. It was the standard for my students, many of whom came from households that lacked the money to purchase proprietary software.
Also: fmedia 1.27.4
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 426 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming and Security
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
Recent comments
19 min 42 sec ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago