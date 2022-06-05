9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 5th, 2022
We had an amazing week with lots of great releases, starting with NVIDIA’s first production-ready graphics driver that includes open-source kernel modules, a first look at the GNOME desktop environment for mobile devices, and the availability of the HP Dev One Linux laptop from HP and System76.
We also got major new releases of the Firefox web browser, Ubuntu-based Linux Lite distribution, Debian-based Nitrux distribution, GNOME 42 desktop environment, Ubuntu-based Escuelas Linux distribution, and the ARM-oriented Armbian Linux. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for June 5th, 2022.
