Programming Leftovers
A Drupal developer's guide to Progressive Web Apps | Opensource.com
The following article is a companion to my presentation at Drupalcon and Drupalcamp covering Progressive Web Apps implementations.
Progressive Web Apps (PWA) have support from some of the top tech companies, including Google and Microsoft, with the common goal being "Web apps should be able to do anything iOS, Android, or desktop apps can." PWAs can add value to businesses at a variety of different stages. All projects have limitations, whether they be development resources, timeline, budget, or technical debt. Even with "unlimited resources," developing an app from a single codebase, using commonly known web technologies, allows for a more frictionless, sane release cycle.
Slate: Builds documentation for your API in mins
Slates is a free, open-source project that helps developers build a stylist, API documentation in no time.
Slate is widely used by dozens of companies and large corporations around the world as NASA, SONY, Coinbase, Parrot Drones, CoinAPI, Travis-CI, and Best Buy.
Slate can be installed either from the source, or using Vagrant, or Docker. It comes with a responsive UI, supports syntax highlighting, RTL, and more.
Influencing & guiding a generation’s tech choices
The wildly popular PCQ Linux CDs were accompanied by many implementation stories. These were mostly focused on the desktop or on an individual server. It was the PCQLinux CDs and accompanying articles that popularized Linux in India. With the seven steps to intranet, we moved beyond the desktop into a truly networked world! Issues like these and the many that followed became hand-on guides for enterprises of all shapes and sizes to implement their tech.
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming and Security
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
