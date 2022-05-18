Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of June 2022 10:57:55 AM

I was talking with a friend of mine about Linux distributions, and he asked me if I had ever heard of Titan Linux, to which I replied I had not. He told me he had recently read an article about it, praising it for being a great customized version of Debian Stable...so, I had to try it out for myself!

When I got to the homepage for the site, I found it pleasant to look at and well organized, with the various download options easily noticeable. Getting my hands on the ISO was easy. I also loved the inclusion of their GitHub and GitLab linked right on the front page.

So, in a matter of minutes, I had my handy USB drive ready to go, and I was set to boot into the live environment.