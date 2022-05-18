In Linux, links to files are created in the same way that references to files are created in most common programming languages. These links are divided into two categories: hard and soft links.

A hard link is effectively an identical replica of the file, therefore the hard link and the actual file will both have the same inode.

A soft link, also known as a symbolic link, functions similarly to a shortcut or pointer to a file. It is not an exact replica of the file, but rather a pointer to the original.

The inode values of a soft link to a file and the real file will differ. Furthermore, you will not be able to access the contents of the soft link if you remove the actual file. In this article, we will learn more about soft links and hard links.