How to configure chrony as an NTP client or server in Linux | Enable Sysadmin
Accurate timekeeping is one of the most important configurations required for reliable communication between network-based computers. It is also needed to ensure system components, including systemd timers and cronjobs, run at the correct time. Computers can utilize the Network Time Protocol (NTP) to synchronize their time to an upstream time server or a pool of servers to maintain accurate time.
How to Merge Objects in Inkscape (4 Methods) - ByteXD
Making a set of merged objects in Inkscape can be done easily, but there are many methods to achieve that goal, and in this article, we will explore various methods and techniques to merge objects in Inkscape.
We will list these methods according to the output of them, from an easy-to-edit output (I call it non-destructive), to a hard-to-edit output (destructive), don’t worry you can always press Ctrl+Z or go to Edit>Undo History.
How to Convert Objects to Paths in Inkscape - ByteXD
Consider a painting! It has many characteristics, but you should focus on two things: the big picture and the fine details. Objects are like the big picture; which is often laid out first, and any tweaks to the overall look should happen at this stage, then comes the finer details.
Objects are similar to the big picture, and paths are the finer details, or better said paths open a door to edit finer details within your vector drawing.
In this article, we will learn how to convert objects to paths in Inkscape.
Best PHP-FPM Configuration - Easy and Simple Calculation - Cloudbooklet
Best PHP-FPM Configuration – Easy and Simple Calculation. PHP-FPM is a FastCGI Process Manager an alternative for PHP. PHP-FPM is highly configurable by adjusting the pool settings easily for different users using different PHP versions and many more.
In this guide you are going to learn the best PHP-FPM configuration method using some simple calculation to prevent some errors listed below.
What are Soft Links and Hard Links in Linux?
In Linux, links to files are created in the same way that references to files are created in most common programming languages. These links are divided into two categories: hard and soft links.
A hard link is effectively an identical replica of the file, therefore the hard link and the actual file will both have the same inode.
A soft link, also known as a symbolic link, functions similarly to a shortcut or pointer to a file. It is not an exact replica of the file, but rather a pointer to the original.
The inode values of a soft link to a file and the real file will differ. Furthermore, you will not be able to access the contents of the soft link if you remove the actual file. In this article, we will learn more about soft links and hard links.
Tails 5.1 is out
This release fixes the security vulnerability in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24. This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14. Also: Tails 5.1 released
X1501 Pico SoM - MIPS, Linux in a 16x16mm module
We’ve just written about the Notkia phone repurposing Nokia 168x phones with a new PCB featuring an Ingenic X1000E MIPS processor running mainline Linux, but it turns out the developer (Reimu NotMoe, CTO of SudoMaker) has also designed the X1501 Pico SoM, a tiny 16×16 system-on-module equipped with Ingenic X1501 MIPS system-in-package (SiP). The module can be that small because the single-core 1GHz Ingenic 1501 SiP embeds 8MB LPDDR, as well as apparently a 16Mbit NOR flash that stores stripped-down versions of U-boot and the Linux kernel, plus a minimal, busybox-based rootfs.
Stable Kernels: 5.18.2, 5.17.13, 5.15.45, 5.10.120, 5.4.197, 4.19.246, 4.14.282, and 4.9.317
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.2 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.17.13 Linux 5.15.45 Linux 5.10.120 Linux 5.4.197 Linux 4.19.246 Linux 4.14.282 Linux 4.9.317
Android Leftovers
