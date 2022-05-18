Language Selection

A Drupal developer’s guide to Progressive Web Apps

Drupal

The following article is a companion to my presentation at Drupalcon and Drupalcamp covering Progressive Web Apps implementations.

Progressive Web Apps (PWA) have support from some of the top tech companies, including Google and Microsoft, with the common goal being "Web apps should be able to do anything iOS, Android, or desktop apps can." PWAs can add value to businesses at a variety of different stages. All projects have limitations, whether they be development resources, timeline, budget, or technical debt. Even with "unlimited resources," developing an app from a single codebase, using commonly known web technologies, allows for a more frictionless, sane release cycle.

Tails 5.1 is out

This release fixes the security vulnerability in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24. This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14. Read more Also: Tails 5.1 released

X1501 Pico SoM - MIPS, Linux in a 16x16mm module

We’ve just written about the Notkia phone repurposing Nokia 168x phones with a new PCB featuring an Ingenic X1000E MIPS processor running mainline Linux, but it turns out the developer (Reimu NotMoe, CTO of SudoMaker) has also designed the X1501 Pico SoM, a tiny 16×16 system-on-module equipped with Ingenic X1501 MIPS system-in-package (SiP). The module can be that small because the single-core 1GHz Ingenic 1501 SiP embeds 8MB LPDDR, as well as apparently a 16Mbit NOR flash that stores stripped-down versions of U-boot and the Linux kernel, plus a minimal, busybox-based rootfs. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.18.2, 5.17.13, 5.15.45, 5.10.120, 5.4.197, 4.19.246, 4.14.282, and 4.9.317

I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.2 kernel.

All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.17.13 Linux 5.15.45 Linux 5.10.120 Linux 5.4.197 Linux 4.19.246 Linux 4.14.282 Linux 4.9.317

Android Leftovers

