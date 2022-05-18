Android Leftovers

Conformant open source support for Mali-G57

The open source Panfrost driver for Mali GPUs now supports the new Valhall architecture with fully-conformant OpenGL ES 3.1 on Mali-G57, a Valhall GPU. The final Mesa patches are landing today, and the required kernel patches are queued for merge upstream. Mali-G57 features in new MediaTek Chromebooks with the MT8192 and MT8195 system-on-chips. Collaborans AngeloGioacchino Del Regno and Nícolas F. R. A. Prado are spearheading the mainlining effort for these devices. With Mesa 22.2 and an appropriate kernel, accelerated graphics will work out of the box on Linux on these laptops.

The Ultimate Guide to Free Software

In a world that wants to track every move you make, we think it’s important to have alternatives that are free, open and respect your digital rights. Purism is a company dedicated to freedom, privacy, and security. At Purism, we make freedom-respecting hardware, software and online services. Software is the life-blood of any hardware. If you are looking for programs available from the PureOS store, here is a comprehensive guide to help you choose.