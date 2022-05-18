Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The Ultimate Guide to Free Software

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 6th of June 2022 04:40:42 PM Filed under
OS

In a world that wants to track every move you make, we think it’s important to have alternatives that are free, open and respect your digital rights. Purism is a company dedicated to freedom, privacy, and security. At Purism, we make freedom-respecting hardware, software and online services.

Software is the life-blood of any hardware. If you are looking for programs available from the PureOS store, here is a comprehensive guide to help you choose.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Tails 5.1 is out

This release fixes the security vulnerability in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24. This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14. Read more Also: Tails 5.1 released

X1501 Pico SoM - MIPS, Linux in a 16x16mm module

We’ve just written about the Notkia phone repurposing Nokia 168x phones with a new PCB featuring an Ingenic X1000E MIPS processor running mainline Linux, but it turns out the developer (Reimu NotMoe, CTO of SudoMaker) has also designed the X1501 Pico SoM, a tiny 16×16 system-on-module equipped with Ingenic X1501 MIPS system-in-package (SiP). The module can be that small because the single-core 1GHz Ingenic 1501 SiP embeds 8MB LPDDR, as well as apparently a 16Mbit NOR flash that stores stripped-down versions of U-boot and the Linux kernel, plus a minimal, busybox-based rootfs. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.18.2, 5.17.13, 5.15.45, 5.10.120, 5.4.197, 4.19.246, 4.14.282, and 4.9.317

I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.2 kernel.

All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.17.13 Linux 5.15.45 Linux 5.10.120 Linux 5.4.197 Linux 4.19.246 Linux 4.14.282 Linux 4.9.317

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6