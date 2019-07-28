Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of June 2022 06:30:16 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Connecting to your Linux system with your Android phone | Network World

    While using your cell phone to connect to your Linux system might not seem like much of a priority, it is possible and you might have a good reason to do this from time to time. If you have an Android cell phone, you can install a tool that will allow you to connect, open a terminal session on your Linux box and run commands just like you would if you were sitting in front of the system. Well, almost.

    The tool that I recommend is called JuiceSSH. It installs easily and leaves an icon with an image of a lemon with its name below it on your screen. Click on that icon and select Quick Connect to set up your connection.

  • How to install AlmaLinux OS 9.0 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install AlmaLinux OS 9.0.

  • Set Static IP Address And DNS On FreeBSD - OSTechNix

    In this brief guide, we will learn how to configure or set static IP address and DNS on a FreeBSD system from commandline. The steps provided below are tested on FreeBSd 12 and FreeBSD 13.1 versions.

    First, let us set static IP address in FreeBSD.

  • How to Revive Your iPod with Rockbox in Linux

    If you owe an old iPod and are running Linux on your computer, you can use Rockbox to breathe life to your old music player. It enables you to use your iPod without iTunes while also improving on the default sound quality of the iPod. Rockbox is also customizable and really easy to install. Here we will show you how to use Rockbox in Linux.

  • How to Install AngularJS on AlmaLinux - RoseHosting

    AngularJS is a JavaScript-based open-source front-end web application framework that assists with running single-page applications. It allows developers to use HTML as their template language and lets them create robust, interactive websites without having to reload the browser for every new page view.

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angular CLI and create an AngularJS application on AlmaLinux OS.

  • Linux Crash Course - The wget Command - Invidious

    The Linux Crash Course is a tutorial series that goes over all of the core concepts regarding Linux that you'll need to know, one video at a time. In this episode, the wget command is covered.

  • Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 20.04

    ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under the AGPLv3 license. It allows working with office documents, spreadsheets,and presentations, as well as with fillable forms, which you can save as PDF files. The suite uses DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX as core formats which guarantees high compatibility with MS Office files.

    One of the strong points of ONLYOFFICE Docs is collaborative work on documents. The suite is equipped with real-time and paragraph-locking co-editing modes, review and track changes, comments, and built-in chat. There is also a possibility to add the Jitsi plugin for making audio and video calls inside the editors.

    ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as WordPress, Nextcloud, Strapi, Redmine, Jira, Moodle, etc., and embedded into your solution.

    This article explains how to install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to install Pentaho CE on Centos 8

    Pentaho is a business intelligence software that provides data integration, OLAP services, reporting, information dashboards, data mining and extract, transform, load capabilities. Next I’ll show how to install Pentaho CE (Community Edition) on Centos 8.

    You can get an installation guide for Pentaho CE on Ubuntu here: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/pdf/white-paper/pentaho-ce-installation-guide-on-linux-operating-system-whitepaper.pdf . Notice this guide is not for the server, and also a registration is needed.

  • How to install Coturn (TURN / STUN Server) in Ubuntu 22.04 via PPA

    Ubuntu 22.04 misses coturn TURN and STUN server package in its system repository. Here’s how to install it via PPA.

    Coturn is a free open source implementation of TURN and STUN Server, which can be used as either a VoIP media traffic NAT traversal server and gateway, or general-purpose network traffic TURN server and gateway.

    The software package is available in all current Ubuntu releases, exclude Ubuntu 22.04! The reason that the new LTS exclude the package might be a compile issue due to OpenSSL 3.0 does no longer has FIPS 140 mode.

    When you try installing the package in terminal, it will output that “E: Package ‘coturn’ has no installation candidate“.

  • Complete Guide to Keylogging in Linux: Part 2
»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when

IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities. Read more

Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work

A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to add new users to your Linux machine | ZDNet

    Linux is a multi-user environment where numerous user accounts can be added and used like most operating systems. However, you might be surprised by how easy it is to create a new user on Linux. To illustrate this, I'm going to walk you through the steps of adding a new user with both a GUI tool and from the command line interface (CLI). Both methods are simple and can be done by anyone with just about any skill level.

  • Configuring virt-who with vSphere to report hypervisor host information to the Red Hat customer portal
  • How to Install VMware Tools on Debian 11 - VITUX

    When you install a virtual machine or a guest OS on your machine, it does not exactly perform like the host OS because it has some limitations regarding performance. But VMware presented a solution for this by introducing VMware guest tools that enhance and improve the performance of the guest OS. VMware tools enable the integration between the host and the guest operating systems. It includes a set of utilities that improves the graphical performance of VM and enables sharing folders, clock synchronization, mouse tracking, and much more. Therefore, whenever you install a virtual machine on VMware, your first priority should be to install VMware tools before doing anything else. In this article, we will explain how to install VMware tools in Debian using two different methods.

  • How to View the Network Routing Table in Ubuntu Linux - VITUX

    Routing is the transfer of an IP packet from one point to another across the network. When you send someone an email, you’re actually transmitting a series of IP packets or datagrams from your system to the other person’s computer. The packets sent from your computer pass through several gateways or routers to get to the destination computer system. The same is true for all Internet protocols such as HTTP, IRC, FTP, etc. In all Linux and UNIX systems, the information about how the IP packets should be routed is stored in a kernel structure. These structures are called routing tables. If you want your system to communicate with other computers, you may want to configure these routing tables. First, it is important to know how to view these routing tables on your Linux system.

so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted

it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data) Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6