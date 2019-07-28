today's howtos
Connecting to your Linux system with your Android phone | Network World
While using your cell phone to connect to your Linux system might not seem like much of a priority, it is possible and you might have a good reason to do this from time to time. If you have an Android cell phone, you can install a tool that will allow you to connect, open a terminal session on your Linux box and run commands just like you would if you were sitting in front of the system. Well, almost.
The tool that I recommend is called JuiceSSH. It installs easily and leaves an icon with an image of a lemon with its name below it on your screen. Click on that icon and select Quick Connect to set up your connection.
How to install AlmaLinux OS 9.0 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install AlmaLinux OS 9.0.
Set Static IP Address And DNS On FreeBSD - OSTechNix
In this brief guide, we will learn how to configure or set static IP address and DNS on a FreeBSD system from commandline. The steps provided below are tested on FreeBSd 12 and FreeBSD 13.1 versions.
First, let us set static IP address in FreeBSD.
How to Revive Your iPod with Rockbox in Linux
If you owe an old iPod and are running Linux on your computer, you can use Rockbox to breathe life to your old music player. It enables you to use your iPod without iTunes while also improving on the default sound quality of the iPod. Rockbox is also customizable and really easy to install. Here we will show you how to use Rockbox in Linux.
How to Install AngularJS on AlmaLinux - RoseHosting
AngularJS is a JavaScript-based open-source front-end web application framework that assists with running single-page applications. It allows developers to use HTML as their template language and lets them create robust, interactive websites without having to reload the browser for every new page view.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angular CLI and create an AngularJS application on AlmaLinux OS.
Linux Crash Course - The wget Command - Invidious
The Linux Crash Course is a tutorial series that goes over all of the core concepts regarding Linux that you'll need to know, one video at a time. In this episode, the wget command is covered.
Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 20.04
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under the AGPLv3 license. It allows working with office documents, spreadsheets,and presentations, as well as with fillable forms, which you can save as PDF files. The suite uses DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX as core formats which guarantees high compatibility with MS Office files.
One of the strong points of ONLYOFFICE Docs is collaborative work on documents. The suite is equipped with real-time and paragraph-locking co-editing modes, review and track changes, comments, and built-in chat. There is also a possibility to add the Jitsi plugin for making audio and video calls inside the editors.
ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as WordPress, Nextcloud, Strapi, Redmine, Jira, Moodle, etc., and embedded into your solution.
This article explains how to install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install Pentaho CE on Centos 8
Pentaho is a business intelligence software that provides data integration, OLAP services, reporting, information dashboards, data mining and extract, transform, load capabilities. Next I’ll show how to install Pentaho CE (Community Edition) on Centos 8.
You can get an installation guide for Pentaho CE on Ubuntu here: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/pdf/white-paper/pentaho-ce-installation-guide-on-linux-operating-system-whitepaper.pdf . Notice this guide is not for the server, and also a registration is needed.
How to install Coturn (TURN / STUN Server) in Ubuntu 22.04 via PPA
Ubuntu 22.04 misses coturn TURN and STUN server package in its system repository. Here’s how to install it via PPA.
Coturn is a free open source implementation of TURN and STUN Server, which can be used as either a VoIP media traffic NAT traversal server and gateway, or general-purpose network traffic TURN server and gateway.
The software package is available in all current Ubuntu releases, exclude Ubuntu 22.04! The reason that the new LTS exclude the package might be a compile issue due to OpenSSL 3.0 does no longer has FIPS 140 mode.
When you try installing the package in terminal, it will output that “E: Package ‘coturn’ has no installation candidate“.
Complete Guide to Keylogging in Linux: Part 2
Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when
IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.
Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work
A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules.
so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted
it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data)
