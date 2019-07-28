LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (22/2022): A new, quite different Linux Phone and GNOME Shell for Mobile
Also: Multiple Librem 5 usage reports/impressions/reviews, a glimpse at Sailfish OS on the Sony XPERIA 10 III, booting Linux on older iOS devices, and I'm sick with COVID19.
[...]
Six weeks ago, we featured a brief note about public funding for GNOME Shell Mobile. Back then, I thought that this was likely about the ecosystem or Phosh, and did not click the Code link on the funding page - time is scarce, and thus I missed that this actually was about GNOME Shell. As the blog post and Calebccff's videos (1, 2 show, this is already quite smooth and impressive. Sure, there's a lot of work to be done, e.g. regarding the virtual keyboard.
Now what does this mean for Phosh? According to Purism Developer Sebastian Krzyszkowiak, it does not change anything in the short term, as e.g. Calls UI for accepting can be reused with Phosh easily, while it would require more work with GNOME Shell, since that does not use GTK, but a custom, Clutter-based toolkit. Sounds like GNOME Shell Mobile is going to be more for tablets or PDAs in the short term – which is great, too! If this saddens you, because you're longing for gestures or a different app drawer: Phosh is getting some gestures with 0.20, and more might land soon if open Merge Requests can be taken as an indicator.
Having already spoiled that stacks are too different to transfer improvements (beyond design work) from Mutter/Shell to wlroots-based Phosh/Phoc or vice versa, and assuming you're afraid of duplicate efforts (as a user): Don't worry about it. Duplicate efforts happen all the time in FOSS land, intentionally or unintentionally. Looking at Qt land and the shells of Plasma Mobile, Maui Shell, CutiePi Shell, Nemo Mobile, Lomiri, CuboCore's shell and whatever the thing JingOS shipped was called again - duplicated effort does not hurt, as long as the people driving the efforts have enough dedication and continued motivation to make them great. So let's be supportive and be glad to have yet another great FOSS option on smaller and larger touch screens!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when
IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.
Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work
A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules.
today's howtos
so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted
it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data)
Recent comments
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago