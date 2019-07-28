Language Selection

Modding With Arduino

Hardware

  • Meet Nikola, a camera-enabled smart companion robot

    For this year’s Embedded Vision Summit, Hackster.io’s Alex Glow created a companion robot successor to her previous Archimedes bot called Nikola. This time, the goal was to embed a privacy-focused camera and microphone system as well as several other components that would increase its adorability.

    The vision system uses a Nicla Vision board to read a QR code within the current frame thanks to the OpenMV IDE and the code Glow wrote. After it detects a code containing the correct URL, it activates Nikola’s red LED to signify that it’s taking a photo and storing it automatically.

  • Arduino CLI 0.23 makes your projects future-proof with Build Profiles

    This new release of Arduino CLI delivers more than the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements. Today we’re delighted to bring you Build Profiles. These have been long in the works and we kept it a bit hush-hush despite releasing a public RFC a bit shy of a year ago.

LittleZone is a tribute to the 1980 video game Battlezone

  • LittleZone is a tribute to the 1980 video game Battlezone | Arduino Blog

    Back in 1980, the video game Battlezone was released, and it marked a major advancement in the world of computer graphics since it was the first game with a 3D first-person perspective. In it, the player must pilot a tank around a battlefield and fire at targets in an attempt to rack up the highest score possible. So as a way to commemorate the groundbreaking game, Mark Wilson created an approximation that runs on an Arduino Uno.

    Wilson has previous experience with vector graphics on embedded targets, as evidenced by his work on ElitePetite, an approximation of the loading screens from Acornsoft’s Elite game. Based on prior effort, he started the project by attempting to reverse engineer the original 6502 assembly and replicate its behavior. This process was a challenge owing to the complexity of the code, but after designing a clever sparse pixel encoding algorithm, the game could be completed, albeit with some minor graphical problems that appear when the game is being displayed on the attached 320×240 LCD screen.

today's howtos

  • How to add new users to your Linux machine | ZDNet

    Linux is a multi-user environment where numerous user accounts can be added and used like most operating systems. However, you might be surprised by how easy it is to create a new user on Linux. To illustrate this, I'm going to walk you through the steps of adding a new user with both a GUI tool and from the command line interface (CLI). Both methods are simple and can be done by anyone with just about any skill level.

  • Configuring virt-who with vSphere to report hypervisor host information to the Red Hat customer portal
  • How to Install VMware Tools on Debian 11 - VITUX

    When you install a virtual machine or a guest OS on your machine, it does not exactly perform like the host OS because it has some limitations regarding performance. But VMware presented a solution for this by introducing VMware guest tools that enhance and improve the performance of the guest OS. VMware tools enable the integration between the host and the guest operating systems. It includes a set of utilities that improves the graphical performance of VM and enables sharing folders, clock synchronization, mouse tracking, and much more. Therefore, whenever you install a virtual machine on VMware, your first priority should be to install VMware tools before doing anything else. In this article, we will explain how to install VMware tools in Debian using two different methods.

  • How to View the Network Routing Table in Ubuntu Linux - VITUX

    Routing is the transfer of an IP packet from one point to another across the network. When you send someone an email, you’re actually transmitting a series of IP packets or datagrams from your system to the other person’s computer. The packets sent from your computer pass through several gateways or routers to get to the destination computer system. The same is true for all Internet protocols such as HTTP, IRC, FTP, etc. In all Linux and UNIX systems, the information about how the IP packets should be routed is stored in a kernel structure. These structures are called routing tables. If you want your system to communicate with other computers, you may want to configure these routing tables. First, it is important to know how to view these routing tables on your Linux system.

so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted

it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data) Read more

