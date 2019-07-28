Modding With Arduino
Meet Nikola, a camera-enabled smart companion robot
For this year’s Embedded Vision Summit, Hackster.io’s Alex Glow created a companion robot successor to her previous Archimedes bot called Nikola. This time, the goal was to embed a privacy-focused camera and microphone system as well as several other components that would increase its adorability.
The vision system uses a Nicla Vision board to read a QR code within the current frame thanks to the OpenMV IDE and the code Glow wrote. After it detects a code containing the correct URL, it activates Nikola’s red LED to signify that it’s taking a photo and storing it automatically.
Arduino CLI 0.23 makes your projects future-proof with Build Profiles
This new release of Arduino CLI delivers more than the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements. Today we’re delighted to bring you Build Profiles. These have been long in the works and we kept it a bit hush-hush despite releasing a public RFC a bit shy of a year ago.
Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when
IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.
Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work
A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules.
it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data)
