today's leftovers
How [GNU]Linux became the enterprise's bedrock [Ed: GNU/Linux turns 40 next year]
As Linux turns 30, Brian Exelbierd considers the reason for the open source standard-bearer's success
Last year saw the Linux kernel reach its 30th anniversary. It's been a crazy three decades for Linux, with it having moved from an enthusiast project to seizing a dominant share of the server and enterprise...
PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.15.1 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community has released a new update for the supported 1.15.x version of the CloudNativePG Operator.
Rust Compiler June 2022 Steering Cycle
On Friday, June 3rd, the Rust Compiler team had a planning meeting for the June 2022 steering cycle.
2022.23 Learly Release – Rakudo Weekly News
Justin DeVuyst has released the next Rakudo Compiler release: 2022.06, which is in fact a delayed May release. Kudos to Justin for making it happen! Most visible changes are a :real named argument to DateTime.posix, and a .Failure coercer on exceptions and Cool values.
A Guide to Enterprise Open Source: Why Your Organization Needs It Now [Ed: The Linux Foundation Has Just Released “A Guide to Enterprise Open Source”, Made Using Proprietary Software on Proprietary Operating System]
There are some universal truths about open source software (OSS). It has revolutionized our world and become the foundation of our digital society, the backbone of our digital economy, and the basis of our digital existence. Every household and enterprise brand name in technology is built upon it, whether that name is Alexa or Android, Azure, or AWS.
Daily Pill: is a FOSS Medication Reminder for Android devices
Daily Pill is released under the GNU General Public License v3.0.
Cloud Storage Service Internxt Has a Photos Feature as a Google Photos Alternative [Ed: This seems like paid-for promotional garbage, but it is difficult to prove it]
Internxt is an open-source encrypted cloud service with a native Linux client. Our older article explaining its cloud storage service can be an interesting read if you did not know about it.
Initially, we focused on their cloud storage offering. And, it seems like we missed out on another product “Photos” that was unveiled by them last month in a tweet.
More work on creation and deployment of SFS files
There have been lots of little changes and fixes, mostly scripts in /usr/local/sfsget and /usr/local/easy_containers.
I mentioned in a recent post, that Easy Bookworm need not be released as a standalone build. It could be released as an SFS file, able to be run in a container in Easy Dunfell.
Following this train of thought, I have made available Easy Pyro and Easy Buster German and French SFSs, as well as English. Previously, I have only made English SFSs available, though for application SFSs have endeavoured to include all the locale files. New SFSs not yet uploaded.
webOS App Catalog, SDK, and more restored by 3rd party – OSnews
This includes the entire application catalog, SDK, developer information, documentation, and a lot more. Impressive effort, and a great resource for people still using and/or playing with their webOS devices.
Alejandro Piñeiro: Playing with the rpi4 CPU/GPU frequencies
In recent days I have been testing how modifying the default CPU and GPU frequencies on the rpi4 increases the performance of our reference Vulkan applications. By default Raspbian uses 1500MHz and 500MHz respectively. But with a good heat dissipation (a good fan, rpi400 heat spreader, etc) you can play a little with those values.
One of the tools we usually use to check performance changes are gfxreconstruct. This tools allows you to record all the Vulkan calls during a execution of an aplication, and then you can replay the captured file. So we have traces of several applications, and we use them to test any hypothetical performance improvement, or to verify that some change doesn’t cause a performance drop.
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in May 2022
Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in May 2022, climbing up ten places on the leaderboard this month. Rackspace provides a variety of cloud, data, and security services, with data centres across the globe including in cities such as London, Sydney, Chicago, and Shanghai.
Krystal came in second, whilst New York Internet (NYI) secured third place, resulting in both companies moving up one spot compared to April 2022. UK-based Krystal offers a range of hosting solutions including dedicated servers, managed and application hosting, and Cloud VPS. NYI provides hybrid IT solutions ranging from cloud solutions to colocation services.
Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when
IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.
Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work
A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules.
today's howtos
so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted
it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data)
