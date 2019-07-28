New Videos: Text Editors and Home Networking
-
The Text Editor Tier List (Open Source Editors ONLY!) - Invidious [Ed: VS Code is proprietary software]
In this video, I will give you my "tier list" for the various text editors that I have used, which includes...
-
Home Networking Upgrades That Changed My Life - Invidious
Wifi is terrible nobody would use wifi unless they absolutely have to luckily you generally don't and there's 2 things I've done to change fix it, one being powerline ethernet adapters and the other being finally getting a network switch.
-
Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when
IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.
Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work
A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules.
today's howtos
so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted
it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data)
