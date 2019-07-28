IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.

today's howtos How to add new users to your Linux machine | ZDNet Linux is a multi-user environment where numerous user accounts can be added and used like most operating systems. However, you might be surprised by how easy it is to create a new user on Linux. To illustrate this, I'm going to walk you through the steps of adding a new user with both a GUI tool and from the command line interface (CLI). Both methods are simple and can be done by anyone with just about any skill level.

Configuring virt-who with vSphere to report hypervisor host information to the Red Hat customer portal

How to Install VMware Tools on Debian 11 - VITUX When you install a virtual machine or a guest OS on your machine, it does not exactly perform like the host OS because it has some limitations regarding performance. But VMware presented a solution for this by introducing VMware guest tools that enhance and improve the performance of the guest OS. VMware tools enable the integration between the host and the guest operating systems. It includes a set of utilities that improves the graphical performance of VM and enables sharing folders, clock synchronization, mouse tracking, and much more. Therefore, whenever you install a virtual machine on VMware, your first priority should be to install VMware tools before doing anything else. In this article, we will explain how to install VMware tools in Debian using two different methods.

How to View the Network Routing Table in Ubuntu Linux - VITUX Routing is the transfer of an IP packet from one point to another across the network. When you send someone an email, you’re actually transmitting a series of IP packets or datagrams from your system to the other person’s computer. The packets sent from your computer pass through several gateways or routers to get to the destination computer system. The same is true for all Internet protocols such as HTTP, IRC, FTP, etc. In all Linux and UNIX systems, the information about how the IP packets should be routed is stored in a kernel structure. These structures are called routing tables. If you want your system to communicate with other computers, you may want to configure these routing tables. First, it is important to know how to view these routing tables on your Linux system.