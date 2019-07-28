today's leftovers
New HTTP core specs
Before this, the latest refreshed specification of HTTP/1.1 was done in the RFC 7230 series, published in June 2014. After that, HTTP/2 was done in the spring of 2015 and recently the HTTP/3 spec has been a work in progress.
To better reflect this new world of multiple HTTP versions and an HTTP protocol ecosystem that has some parts that are common for all versions and some other parts that are specific for each particular version, the team behind this refresh has been working on this updated series.
Rethinking the path to modernizing application delivery
Sir Isaac Newton once famously wrote, "If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants."
Most organizations recognize the benefits of modernizing application delivery, from accelerated time to value and improved client experience to reduced staff burden and increased talent retention. However, achieving these objectives at scale remains arguably one of the most daunting challenges to IT teams.
Some organizations may find themselves lagging behind, debating where to begin as their environments continue to become more complex and their technical debt increases exponentially. Fortunately, Newton’s words highlight a silver lining: teams behind the curve have an advantage in that they’re able to learn from those who have come before them on the journey toward modernization.
How To Install Uptime Kuma on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Steps to install Uptime Kuma open source monitoring solution on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish without Docker to keep eye on your Server.
Kuma is a very lean monitoring tool for your own environment and many more. ICMP (ping) requests can be sent super easily or simply check whether a website is accessible. Even open TCP ports can be included super easily in the monitoring. It is a self-hosted monitoring tool like “Uptime Robot”.
How to install Microsoft PowerShell on CentOS 9 Stream [Ed: Sounds like a system's act of vandalism; suggests installing proprietary repository of Microsoft, rendering your machine spyware, controlled by the biggest enemy of GNU//Linux]
How Microsoft Tipped My Linux Love Over the 'Edge' [Ed: He is shilling a password stealer. Saying you use GNU/Linux and tolerate Microsoft is not a virtue. Tolerating crime is not a virtue.]
Once upon a time, you couldn’t find a single machine in my home that wasn’t running on Linux.
A handful of laptops and one or two desktops came in and went out, but Linux stayed for more than ten years. If my fridge could run on Linux, I would’ve installed it. And then, Edge entered through Windows, and showed Linux the door (for good?!).
Untold Stories of Open Source: Priyanka Sharma [Ed: Linux Foundation is shifting all focus to politics lately; Linux Foundation is not all about Diversity & Inclusion, it's just trying to change the subject while it trolls the real community over "ethics"; when "ethics" are being leveraged as a corporate smokescreen (which nowadays happens a lot, sadly) actual ethics aren't promoted by shamed, stigmatised as a PR ploy to be distrusted or scorned by default. Doubleclick is surveillance capitalism by the way, so the Foundation hires people who lack experience in Free/Open Source software, they're doing spying.]]
Drascula: Improving your Spanish language skills by playing an Adventure Game
When testing the language support I noticed, that it has been originally developed by a company in Spain called Alcachofa Soft S.L., so additional to English it also includes speech in Spanish. Subtitles are available in English, German , French, Italian and Spanish. Therefore I decided to try improving my Spanish language skills and began to play this Adventure. And although the game is from 1996 I enjoyed it a lot!
I figured out that if you press SPACE while a character is speaking, the sentence will be interrupted (apart from the voice part). And by pressing SPACE again the game continues. Which was rather useful for me in order to have more time for reading and understanding the subtitles.
Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when
IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.
Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work
A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules.
today's howtos
so wordpress uploads all content to their CDN servers i2.wp.com - even when self hosted
it “suddenly” and without consent it also exists on this server i2.wp.com, the “cool” wordpress CDN, that is supposed to speed up loading time of a blog… well… not this blog eh? [...] no – this blog is NOT using jetpack site accelerator. also the option described is not available on self hosted wordpress. #wtf? wordpress – a giant content “sucking up ur content and storing it forever” machine? time for alternatives. if the visitor Firefox -> F12 -> network checks where the parts of this blog are coming from, they are all coming from dwaves.de and not some wordpress CDN for “faster loading time”. the only external content are the smileys: https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f61c.svg (those evil smileys probably “report back” to wordpress… how much that article was visited… and they (probably) sell it again… to G*** and M$ and whoever is willing to pay for that data)
