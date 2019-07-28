today's howtos How to Backup and Restore your Linux system with Timeshift Despite having a relatively steep learning curve, Linux distributions are one of the best operating systems you can use compared to their main alternatives, Windows and macOS. Linux is free and open-source. It is rated as one of the most secure OS today and has thousands of software packages available for installation. It’s also possible to run Windows applications on Linux with the help of apps like Bottles and Wine. However, like with any piece of software, anything can go wrong with Linux. With one sudo command, you can permanently delete critical settings and packages on your system or make your OS un-bootable. Sometimes, normal system operations can cause these challenges. Maybe you are trying to install another Desktop environment that re-configures your entire system. That leaves you wondering if it is possible to reinstate your system to a previous state. Well, that is possible with Timeshift.

How to install Docker Desktop and enable Kubernetes support Containerized applications are only going to increase in popularity year by year, which means every developer and admin has to know how to deploy and manage those containers and services. To that end, several GUI tools have been developed and released to make the job considerably easier. But not all of those tools are created equal. To date, my absolute favorite Docker GUI is Portainer, but there are plenty of other options. One such application is the official Docker Desktop GUI that’s available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Although Docker Desktop doesn’t give you nearly the amount of features and controls found in Portainer, it’s still a great GUI that allows you to manage running containers, pull and manage images, deploy containers from images, create development environments, add Kubernetes support, and even expand the feature set with extensions. I want to walk you through the installation of Docker Desktop on Pop!_OS Linux and show you how to enable Kubernetes support and even extend it with Portainer.

How to install the Brave Browser on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install the Brave Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How To Install APKs On Your Chromebook While they have always been secure, fast, and minimalistic, Chromebooks only supported progressive web apps in the beginning. That changed six years ago when Google announced the arrival of Android apps for Chromebooks, supercharging these small machines with millions of apps available for the mobile Android ecosystem (via Google). The apps can send notifications, work offline, and even allow touch input.

Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.