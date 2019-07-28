Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

List all Installed Packages on Ubuntu and Debian-based Linux Distributions

Submitted by trendoceangd on Tuesday 7th of June 2022 04:57:39 AM Filed under
Linux

We are still not in a utopia to have all the rolling-out versions of packages inside solo repositories for which we have to use a different medium to install them.

Today, you will learn how to list all the installed packages from Apt, Deb, Snap, and Flatpak on Ubuntu or other Linux distributions.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Backup and Restore your Linux system with Timeshift

    Despite having a relatively steep learning curve, Linux distributions are one of the best operating systems you can use compared to their main alternatives, Windows and macOS. Linux is free and open-source. It is rated as one of the most secure OS today and has thousands of software packages available for installation. It’s also possible to run Windows applications on Linux with the help of apps like Bottles and Wine. However, like with any piece of software, anything can go wrong with Linux. With one sudo command, you can permanently delete critical settings and packages on your system or make your OS un-bootable. Sometimes, normal system operations can cause these challenges. Maybe you are trying to install another Desktop environment that re-configures your entire system. That leaves you wondering if it is possible to reinstate your system to a previous state. Well, that is possible with Timeshift.

  • How to install Docker Desktop and enable Kubernetes support

    Containerized applications are only going to increase in popularity year by year, which means every developer and admin has to know how to deploy and manage those containers and services. To that end, several GUI tools have been developed and released to make the job considerably easier. But not all of those tools are created equal. To date, my absolute favorite Docker GUI is Portainer, but there are plenty of other options. One such application is the official Docker Desktop GUI that’s available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Although Docker Desktop doesn’t give you nearly the amount of features and controls found in Portainer, it’s still a great GUI that allows you to manage running containers, pull and manage images, deploy containers from images, create development environments, add Kubernetes support, and even expand the feature set with extensions. I want to walk you through the installation of Docker Desktop on Pop!_OS Linux and show you how to enable Kubernetes support and even extend it with Portainer.

  • How to install the Brave Browser on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install the Brave Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install APKs On Your Chromebook

    While they have always been secure, fast, and minimalistic, Chromebooks only supported progressive web apps in the beginning. That changed six years ago when Google announced the arrival of Android apps for Chromebooks, supercharging these small machines with millions of apps available for the mobile Android ecosystem (via Google). The apps can send notifications, work offline, and even allow touch input.

Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when

IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt. Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities. Read more

Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 Released, Concluding ARM Generic Kernel Work

A summary of the changes in Linux Kernel 5.19 RC1 which spans processors, networking, storage, graphics and other Kernel modules. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to add new users to your Linux machine | ZDNet

    Linux is a multi-user environment where numerous user accounts can be added and used like most operating systems. However, you might be surprised by how easy it is to create a new user on Linux. To illustrate this, I'm going to walk you through the steps of adding a new user with both a GUI tool and from the command line interface (CLI). Both methods are simple and can be done by anyone with just about any skill level.

  • Configuring virt-who with vSphere to report hypervisor host information to the Red Hat customer portal
  • How to Install VMware Tools on Debian 11 - VITUX

    When you install a virtual machine or a guest OS on your machine, it does not exactly perform like the host OS because it has some limitations regarding performance. But VMware presented a solution for this by introducing VMware guest tools that enhance and improve the performance of the guest OS. VMware tools enable the integration between the host and the guest operating systems. It includes a set of utilities that improves the graphical performance of VM and enables sharing folders, clock synchronization, mouse tracking, and much more. Therefore, whenever you install a virtual machine on VMware, your first priority should be to install VMware tools before doing anything else. In this article, we will explain how to install VMware tools in Debian using two different methods.

  • How to View the Network Routing Table in Ubuntu Linux - VITUX

    Routing is the transfer of an IP packet from one point to another across the network. When you send someone an email, you’re actually transmitting a series of IP packets or datagrams from your system to the other person’s computer. The packets sent from your computer pass through several gateways or routers to get to the destination computer system. The same is true for all Internet protocols such as HTTP, IRC, FTP, etc. In all Linux and UNIX systems, the information about how the IP packets should be routed is stored in a kernel structure. These structures are called routing tables. If you want your system to communicate with other computers, you may want to configure these routing tables. First, it is important to know how to view these routing tables on your Linux system.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6