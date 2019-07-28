13 Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to the Top Utility
The top utility will need little introduction to seasoned Linux users. top is a small utility that offers a dynamic real-time view of a running system.
It allows users to monitor the processes that are running on a system. top has two main sections, with the first showing general system information such as the amount of time the system has been up, load averages, the number of running and sleeping tasks, as well as information on memory and swap usage.
The second main section displays an ordered list of processes and their process ID number, the user who owns the process, the amount of resources the process is consuming (processor and memory), as well as the running time of that process.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
today's howtos
List all Installed Packages on Ubuntu and Debian-based Linux Distributions
We are still not in a utopia to have all the rolling-out versions of packages inside solo repositories for which we have to use a different medium to install them. Today, you will learn how to list all the installed packages from Apt, Deb, Snap, and Flatpak on Ubuntu or other Linux distributions.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago