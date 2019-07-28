today's leftovers Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 738

The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 738 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 738 for the week of May 29 – June 4, 2022.

OSM Size-0 solder-on LGA module comes with ESP32 WiFi & BLE MCU - CNX Software German embedded systems company iesy’s ESP32 OSM-0F is an ESP32-based solder-on LGA system-on-module that complies with SGET OSM Size-0 (30x15mm) form factor, offers WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The SGET Open Standard Module (OSM) standard defines four module sizes, namely Size-0 (30x15mm), Size-S (30x30mm), Size-M (45x30mm), and Size-L (45x45mm), and all the modules we’ve covered so far were powered by a Linux-capable processor. But it’s more challenging, albeit not impossible, to design a Linux-capable OSM Size-0 module, and that form factor is better suited to microcontroller-class chips like ESP32. (Technically, ESP32 can run Linux, but it’s more for show that any practical applications)

How to install Ant on CentOS 9 Stream? Welcome, my friend. Today, you will learn how to install Ant on CentOS 9 Stream. Thanks to this tool, we will be able to automate the process of compiling and creating Java packages. Let’s take a look at it.

Show File Transfer Progress With Rsync Command When you are transferring a large number of files that take some time, the rsync command shows a blank output. The cursor just blinks without any information. This leaves you wondering whether the files are being transferred or its just trying to connect to the remote server. The good thing is that rsync is a versatile tool and it allows to show the status of file transfers.

How to Customize Konsole, the Default KDE Terminal Emulator The Linux terminal is not going to become obsolete anytime soon, so it's time to embrace it. If you're ready to take that step, Konsole is a good place to start.

Where Do Files Go When the rm Command is Issued? Using a Linux operating system distribution is not just about simplifying and solving technical problems in a flawless manner but also unraveling the technical mysteries behind them. One of the technical mysteries this article seeks to bring to light is the prominent use of the Linux rm command. As per its man page, the rm command is a member of the GNU Coreutils package and comes pre-installed in all Linux operating system distributions. It serves a primary goal of getting rid of files and directories no longer required in the Linux file system. This command is manually executed by a Sudoer/root user of the Linux OS system, especially when dealing with files stored under the root file system.