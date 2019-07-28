today's leftovers
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 738 for the week of May 29 – June 4, 2022.
-
German embedded systems company iesy’s ESP32 OSM-0F is an ESP32-based solder-on LGA system-on-module that complies with SGET OSM Size-0 (30x15mm) form factor, offers WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
The SGET Open Standard Module (OSM) standard defines four module sizes, namely Size-0 (30x15mm), Size-S (30x30mm), Size-M (45x30mm), and Size-L (45x45mm), and all the modules we’ve covered so far were powered by a Linux-capable processor. But it’s more challenging, albeit not impossible, to design a Linux-capable OSM Size-0 module, and that form factor is better suited to microcontroller-class chips like ESP32. (Technically, ESP32 can run Linux, but it’s more for show that any practical applications)
today's howtos
-
Welcome, my friend. Today, you will learn how to install Ant on CentOS 9 Stream. Thanks to this tool, we will be able to automate the process of compiling and creating Java packages. Let’s take a look at it.
-
When you are transferring a large number of files that take some time, the rsync command shows a blank output.
The cursor just blinks without any information.
This leaves you wondering whether the files are being transferred or its just trying to connect to the remote server.
The good thing is that rsync is a versatile tool and it allows to show the status of file transfers.
-
The Linux terminal is not going to become obsolete anytime soon, so it's time to embrace it. If you're ready to take that step, Konsole is a good place to start.
-
Using a Linux operating system distribution is not just about simplifying and solving technical problems in a flawless manner but also unraveling the technical mysteries behind them. One of the technical mysteries this article seeks to bring to light is the prominent use of the Linux rm command.
As per its man page, the rm command is a member of the GNU Coreutils package and comes pre-installed in all Linux operating system distributions.
It serves a primary goal of getting rid of files and directories no longer required in the Linux file system. This command is manually executed by a Sudoer/root user of the Linux OS system, especially when dealing with files stored under the root file system.
List all Installed Packages on Ubuntu and Debian-based Linux Distributions
We are still not in a utopia to have all the rolling-out versions of packages inside solo repositories for which we have to use a different medium to install them.
Today, you will learn how to list all the installed packages from Apt, Deb, Snap, and Flatpak on Ubuntu or other Linux distributions.
today's leftovers
-
Before this, the latest refreshed specification of HTTP/1.1 was done in the RFC 7230 series, published in June 2014. After that, HTTP/2 was done in the spring of 2015 and recently the HTTP/3 spec has been a work in progress.
To better reflect this new world of multiple HTTP versions and an HTTP protocol ecosystem that has some parts that are common for all versions and some other parts that are specific for each particular version, the team behind this refresh has been working on this updated series.
-
Sir Isaac Newton once famously wrote, "If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants."
Most organizations recognize the benefits of modernizing application delivery, from accelerated time to value and improved client experience to reduced staff burden and increased talent retention. However, achieving these objectives at scale remains arguably one of the most daunting challenges to IT teams.
Some organizations may find themselves lagging behind, debating where to begin as their environments continue to become more complex and their technical debt increases exponentially. Fortunately, Newton’s words highlight a silver lining: teams behind the curve have an advantage in that they’re able to learn from those who have come before them on the journey toward modernization.
-
Steps to install Uptime Kuma open source monitoring solution on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish without Docker to keep eye on your Server.
Kuma is a very lean monitoring tool for your own environment and many more. ICMP (ping) requests can be sent super easily or simply check whether a website is accessible. Even open TCP ports can be included super easily in the monitoring. It is a self-hosted monitoring tool like “Uptime Robot”.
-
How to install Microsoft PowerShell on CentOS 9 Stream [Ed: Sounds like a system's act of vandalism; suggests installing proprietary repository of Microsoft, rendering your machine spyware, controlled by the biggest enemy of GNU//Linux]
-
Once upon a time, you couldn’t find a single machine in my home that wasn’t running on Linux.
A handful of laptops and one or two desktops came in and went out, but Linux stayed for more than ten years. If my fridge could run on Linux, I would’ve installed it. And then, Edge entered through Windows, and showed Linux the door (for good?!).
-
When testing the language support I noticed, that it has been originally developed by a company in Spain called Alcachofa Soft S.L., so additional to English it also includes speech in Spanish. Subtitles are available in English, German , French, Italian and Spanish. Therefore I decided to try improving my Spanish language skills and began to play this Adventure. And although the game is from 1996 I enjoyed it a lot!
I figured out that if you press SPACE while a character is speaking, the sentence will be interrupted (apart from the voice part). And by pressing SPACE again the game continues. Which was rather useful for me in order to have more time for reading and understanding the subtitles.
Recent comments
3 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago