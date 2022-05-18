Serpent OS: A Word From The Founder
Well well, it’s been a long time since I personally wrote a post.. So let’s keep this short and sweet, shall we? I’m returning to full time work on Serpent OS.
The 6th of July will be my last day at my current employment having tendered my 30 day notice today. Despite having enjoyment at my current position, the reality is that my passion and focus is Serpent OS.
I’m now in a transition process and will ramp up my efforts with Serpent OS. Realistically I need to reduce the outgoing costs of the project and with your help I can gain some level of financial support as we move through the next stages of development. Worst case, I will only take on any part-time or contractual gigs, allowing my primary focus to be Serpent OS.
I’ll begin accelerating works and enabling community contribution so we can get the derailed-alpha train back on the tracks.
I have absolute faith in this project, the community and our shared ability to deliver the OS and tooling. To achieve it will require far more of my time and I’m perfectly willing to give it.
Thank you all to everyone who has been supporting the project, it is now time to deliver. Not just another run of the mill distribution but a technically competent and usable distribution that is not only different but better.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 457 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Leftovers
Games: Craftomation, Gravitar: Recharged, and ScummVM
today's howtos
Recent comments
7 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
16 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago
20 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago