Programming Leftovers
Many programming errors turn up when one function calls another. They can be caused, for instance, because the caller passes bad arguments or because a function is called when it shouldn't be. This article shows the tools offered to meet these challenges by the GNU Debugger (GDB), the standard open source debugger for C and C++ programs.
The commands in this article manipulate stack frames, which represent all the information stored on the stack when one function calls another. GDB allows you to see a lot of information related to each function call, such as local variables, who called what, and much more.
Code bloat sounds like something that grumpy old programmers in their fifties (like me) make a big deal out of, because we are grumpy and old and also grumpy. I get that. But us being old and grumpy means complaining when code runs 50% slower than it should, or is 50% too big. This is way, way, way beyond that. We are at the point where I honestly do believe that 99.9% of the code in files on your PC is absolutely useless and is never even fucking executed. Its just there, in a suite of 65 DLLS, all because some coder wanted to do something trivial, like save out a bitmap and had *no idea how easy that is*, so they just imported an entire bucketful of bloatware crap to achieve it.
The eight fallacies of distributed systems come from different engineers at Sun Microsystems.
The first four are from Bill Joy and Tom Lyon (co-founders of Sun). Five, six, and 7 come from L. Peter Deutsch (designer of PostScript). The last is attributed to James Gosling (lead designer of Java).
The dimension of an array can simply be defined as the number of subscripts or indices required to specify a particular element of the array. Dimension has its own meaning in the real world too and the dimension of an array can be associated with it like:- 1-dimension array can be viewed as 1-axis i.e., a line.
It’s no secret that I prefer audio over text. This weekend I wrote a quick script that converts gemini:// sites to audio. I hope that it helps people who prefer audio as well as those with reading difficulties.
?-> is a combinator that takes a predicate test and a transformer, and returns a unary procedure that transforms its argument if the predicate applies.
That’s a mouthful. Let’s break it down with some examples: [...]
This sort of thing drives me absolutely insane, but its also why I have a successful business, and multiple million-dollar selling games, over a 25 year period. Its actually *really easy* to do well in any business. You just make a decent product, work hard, listen to customer feedback AND try your own product and keep refining until you and they are happy with it. It sounds too easy to be true, but the reality is 99% of people are not working this way at all.
pins removes the hassle of managing data across projects, colleagues, and teams by providing a central place for people to store, version and retrieve data. If you’ve ever chased a CSV through a series of email exchanges, or had to decide between data-final.csv and data-final-final.csv, then pins is for you.
pins stores data on a board, which can be a local folder, or on RStudio Connect or a cloud provider like Amazon S3. Each individual object (such as a dataframe, model, or another pickle-able Python object), together with some metadata, is called a pin.
Proprietary Leftovers
Microsoft won’t say if it will patch critical Windows vulnerability under exploit [Ed: Instead of patching its own ACTIVELY-EXPLOITED holes Microsoft launched a weeks-long anti-Linux FUD campaign in the media, accusing Linux of having security lapses (that were not)]
An attempt to develop a server that is compatible with the AOL 3.0 clients (originally released back in 1996).
Currently developed by a small team (11 people in total), entirely in Python, the “Re-AOL” project is not yet open source — but, according to some of the developers on the project’s discord channel, the lead developer “will be working towards open sourcing the server side eventually.”
The software connects more deeply into core driving systems than prior versions that were limited to the vehicle's infotainment displays for playing music and showing maps. While Apple's car software has been in vehicles since 2014 is currently available in more than 600 models - even including a few motorcycles - it is largely separate from the vehicle's own operating systems. Vehicles owners must leave the system for even basic functions like adjusting a car's climate controls, a shortcoming the updated system is designed to address.
This is sometimes called the power button, and sometimes the TouchID. It is a sort of combined power-lock-unlock button. It has something to do with turning the laptop on and off, putting it to sleep and waking it up again, if you press it in the right way for the right amount of time. I understand that it can also be trained to recognize my fingerprints, which sounds like something I would want to do only a little more than stabbing myself in the eye with a fork.
If you tap the mystery button momentarily, the screen locks, which is very convenient, I guess, if you have to pee a lot. But they put the mystery button right above the delete key, and several times a day I fat-finger the delete key, tap the corner of the mystery button, and the screen locks. Then I have to stop what I am doing and type in my password to unlock the screen again.
Games: Craftomation, Gravitar: Recharged, and ScummVM
From the developer of while True: learn() and Learning Factory comes yet another game with programming. Craftomation 101 brings together elements of a survival game, crafting and automation.
Another remake of a classic has landed, with Atari's Gravitar from the 80s now being available on Steam with Gravitar: Recharged. This was was in collaboration with developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, along with artist and composer Megan McDuffee.
ScummVM, the excellent open source software that bundles together multiple game engines has a new release coming and now it's time to help test.
Action Quake 2 (AQtion), a free and open source first-person shooter that the developers say "spawned one of the most popular and influential games of all time, Counter-Strike" is now available on Steam. Originally developed in 1998 to recreate the look and feel of an action movie, having a fast pace and a semi-realistic damage system.
Endlanders and the prologue demo Endlanders : First Encounter have a graphics style that reminds me of Hyper Light Drifter and Resolutiion while offering rather different gameplay. A game that offers up a single-player RPG experience, along with a blending of deck-building and real-time grid-based combat wrapped up in a glitchy world.
Rogue Company, a free to play shooter from First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios recently had an update of Easy Anti-Cheat and now it's confirmed as "Playable" (not fully Verified) on Steam Deck. The situation is a little odd for the Linux desktop though.
Since Diablo Immortal is the hot new thing, I decided to attempt to give it a go on Steam Deck. Turns out the Battle.net launcher really hates some connections, here's a fix and a Diablo Immortal video.
For readers who prefer to shop over on GOG, their Summer Sale has just started along with some new releases.
today's howtos
For a friend’s memorial I signed up to make a batch of images into a slideshow. All I wanted was the Simplest Possible Thing: a web page that would cycle through a batch of images. It’s been a while since I did something like this, so I looked around and didn’t find anything that seemed simple enough. The recipes I found felt like overkill. Here’s all I wanted to do:
1. Put the images we’re gathering into a local folder
2. Run one command to build slideshow.html
3. Push the images plus slideshow.html to a web folder
No magic. No plan. No philosophy. Just copying what demonstrably works for someone I know directly.
Generally, the path portion of web URLs maps more or less on to the idea of a hierarchical filesystem, partly because the early web was designed with that in mind. However, in thinking about this I've realized that there is one place where paths are actually a superset of the broad filesystem API; in fact this place actually causes some amount of heartburn and different design decisions in web servers when they serve static files.
The area of divergence is that in the general filesystem API, directories don't have contents, just children. Only files have contents. In web paths, of course, directories very frequently have contents as well as children (if anything, a web path directory that refuses to have contents is rarer than one that does). This is quite convenient for people using the web, but requires web servers to invent a convention for how path directories get their contents (for example, the 'index.html' convention).
Snort rules are considered the gold standard of network intrusion detection signatures, and because of that, new analysts need to learn how to read and understand their logic. There are many great blog posts already on understanding Snort rules, such as this one by Rapid7, so I won’t try to rehash them here.
Instead, I wanted to show how you can use Wireshark to find which specific packet triggered a Snort rule in seconds from within the Wireshark GUI, giving you all the surrounding context that a PCAP can give you.
Set up identity and access management for command-line interface (CLI) applications with the Keycloak open source tool.
How To Install Visual Studio Code on AlmaLinux 9 [Ed: Very bad idea as it is proprietary, it is controlled by Microsoft, it spies on the users, and these instructions give Microsoft complete (root) control over your GNU/Linux PC]
