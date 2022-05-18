Programming Leftovers How to debug stack frames and recursion in GDB Many programming errors turn up when one function calls another. They can be caused, for instance, because the caller passes bad arguments or because a function is called when it shouldn't be. This article shows the tools offered to meet these challenges by the GNU Debugger (GDB), the standard open source debugger for C and C++ programs. The commands in this article manipulate stack frames, which represent all the information stored on the stack when one function calls another. GDB allows you to see a lot of information related to each function call, such as local variables, who called what, and much more.

Code bloat has become astronomical Code bloat sounds like something that grumpy old programmers in their fifties (like me) make a big deal out of, because we are grumpy and old and also grumpy. I get that. But us being old and grumpy means complaining when code runs 50% slower than it should, or is 50% too big. This is way, way, way beyond that. We are at the point where I honestly do believe that 99.9% of the code in files on your PC is absolutely useless and is never even fucking executed. Its just there, in a suite of 65 DLLS, all because some coder wanted to do something trivial, like save out a bitmap and had *no idea how easy that is*, so they just imported an entire bucketful of bloatware crap to achieve it.

Reflections on Design Systems and Boundaries The eight fallacies of distributed systems come from different engineers at Sun Microsystems. The first four are from Bill Joy and Tom Lyon (co-founders of Sun). Five, six, and 7 come from L. Peter Deutsch (designer of PostScript). The last is attributed to James Gosling (lead designer of Java).

What is meant by dimensionality of an Array? The dimension of an array can simply be defined as the number of subscripts or indices required to specify a particular element of the array. Dimension has its own meaning in the real world too and the dimension of an array can be associated with it like:- 1-dimension array can be viewed as 1-axis i.e., a line.

A Script to Convert Gemini Sites to Audio It’s no secret that I prefer audio over text. This weekend I wrote a quick script that converts gemini:// sites to audio. I hope that it helps people who prefer audio as well as those with reading difficulties.

A conditionally transforming combinator ?-> is a combinator that takes a predicate test and a transformer, and returns a unary procedure that transforms its argument if the predicate applies. That’s a mouthful. Let’s break it down with some examples: [...]

[Old] For the love of god… PLEASE use your own product This sort of thing drives me absolutely insane, but its also why I have a successful business, and multiple million-dollar selling games, over a 25 year period. Its actually *really easy* to do well in any business. You just make a decent product, work hard, listen to customer feedback AND try your own product and keep refining until you and they are happy with it. It sounds too easy to be true, but the reality is 99% of people are not working this way at all.

How to Get the Length of a String in Python

Announcing pins for Python pins removes the hassle of managing data across projects, colleagues, and teams by providing a central place for people to store, version and retrieve data. If you’ve ever chased a CSV through a series of email exchanges, or had to decide between data-final.csv and data-final-final.csv, then pins is for you. pins stores data on a board, which can be a local folder, or on RStudio Connect or a cloud provider like Amazon S3. Each individual object (such as a dataframe, model, or another pickle-able Python object), together with some metadata, is called a pin.

Proprietary Leftovers Microsoft won’t say if it will patch critical Windows vulnerability under exploit [Ed: Instead of patching its own ACTIVELY-EXPLOITED holes Microsoft launched a weeks-long anti-Linux FUD campaign in the media, accusing Linux of having security lapses (that were not)]

Re-AOL: A reverse-engineered AOL 3.0 server written in Python An attempt to develop a server that is compatible with the AOL 3.0 clients (originally released back in 1996). Currently developed by a small team (11 people in total), entirely in Python, the “Re-AOL” project is not yet open source — but, according to some of the developers on the project’s discord channel, the lead developer “will be working towards open sourcing the server side eventually.”

Apple dives deeper into autos with software for car dashboard The software connects more deeply into core driving systems than prior versions that were limited to the vehicle's infotainment displays for playing music and showing maps. While Apple's car software has been in vehicles since 2014 is currently available in more than 600 models - even including a few motorcycles - it is largely separate from the vehicle's own operating systems. Vehicles owners must leave the system for even basic functions like adjusting a car's climate controls, a shortcoming the updated system is designed to address.

Disabling the awful Macbook screen lock key This is sometimes called the power button, and sometimes the TouchID. It is a sort of combined power-lock-unlock button. It has something to do with turning the laptop on and off, putting it to sleep and waking it up again, if you press it in the right way for the right amount of time. I understand that it can also be trained to recognize my fingerprints, which sounds like something I would want to do only a little more than stabbing myself in the eye with a fork. If you tap the mystery button momentarily, the screen locks, which is very convenient, I guess, if you have to pee a lot. But they put the mystery button right above the delete key, and several times a day I fat-finger the delete key, tap the corner of the mystery button, and the screen locks. Then I have to stop what I am doing and type in my password to unlock the screen again.