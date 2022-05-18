Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
-
The new normal: 3 trends that are changing how we work
A quick Google search of the term “new normal” will return countless results outlining how life has changed as a result of the pandemic. Spanning virtually every industry and touching on numerous facets of our daily life, it’s safe to say that things will never return to the way they were prior to March 2020.
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however, particularly when it comes to the changes driven by our new reality.
When you think about COVID-19’s corporate impact, the remote work shift is likely one of the first things that come to mind. According to a February report from Pew Research, 59 percent of U.S. workers who say their jobs can be done remotely are continuing to work from home even as offices have opened back up.
-
How digital transformation is changing the IT hiring game
Colleagues and job seekers often ask me, as a CIO, what I’m looking for when it comes to hiring. I tell them, “I’m looking for ranchers, not pet owners.”
My response, while blunt, speaks to the changing nature of IT and how digitization and worldwide governmental mandates are changing how we approach our roles. We no longer have the time nor the resources for one-time unique “pet” projects without repeatability or reuse components. We need solutions that are template-based, repeatable, and easily scalable to meet rapidly changing business conditions.
My advice to peers and colleagues is to hire candidates with the skill sets to focus on economies of scale. Interchangeable solutions that can be replicated to meet whatever level of service your business demands are essential.
-
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 37 Test Week for Kernel 5.18
The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 5.18. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week now through Sunday, June 05, 2022. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
-
Week 22 (May 31st - June 6th)
Packit shows basic information about allowlisting in the status description when your namespace is not allowed. (packit-service#1533)
-
Red Hat brings greater simplicity and flexibility to Kubernetes management with latest version of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes
We’re pleased to announce the general availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.5, which is designed to help organizations streamline the management of cloud-native workloads and hybrid cloud. This latest release enables customers to extend their existing tools and skills to simplify operations, while providing greater visibility into how they can further optimize Kubernetes management.
-
Getting a list of fixes for a Red Hat product between two dates is easy with daysofrisk.pl
As a Technical Account Manager (TAM) one of the best parts of the job is the regular contact with our customers, talking to them frequently and helping them solve interesting problems.
One of our customers came to me with an interesting challenge. The team creates a new Gold Image every month and they wanted to provide release notes for the image, automatically generating a list of CVEs that had been fixed in this version of the image.
Red Hat publishes release notes for new product versions which include details of CVEs and RHSAs which have been fixed in a release, such as in the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6
-
Thousands of PyPI and RubyGems RPMs now available for RHEL 9
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 now offers convenient (but unsupported) access to RPMs from two of the largest and most popular code repositories: The Python Package Index (PyPI) for Python and the RubyGems collection for Ruby. This new offering makes it easier to use thousands of community libraries in your projects. We'll look at the repositories in this article.
-
Fedora 34 is EOL
Hello all, As of the 7th of June 2022, Fedora 34 has reached its end of life for updates and support. No further updates, including security updates, will be available for Fedora 34. All the updates that are currently in testing won't get pushed to stable. Fedora 35 will continue to receive updates until approximately one month after the release of Fedora 37. The maintenance schedule of Fedora releases is documented on the Fedora Project wiki [0]. The Fedora Project wiki also contains instructions [1] on how to upgrade from a previous release of Fedora to a version receiving updates. Tomas Hrcka
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 338 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Debian vs Ubuntu: Which Distro is Best for You?
Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you? If you’ve ever asked a seasoned Linux user what desktop distribution is best for a new user, chances are pretty good you might be told Ubuntu. If you ask about server distributions, you might hear the same answer. You might also hear Debian added into the mix. Although there are a lot of similarities between these two open-source operating systems, there are also differences. Let’s take a look at both and see if we can determine which might be the best fit for your needs.
Calling for Jonathan Carter & Chris Lamb to resign from Debian
It turns out that it is not just a whole lot of money at stake. When you involve lawyers, everybody's dirty laundry has to come out. Serious people quit and new people will be reluctant to replace them. Carter has demonstrated with his own words, above, that he did not calculate the real cost of this extreme act of bullying. Therefore, the only act of leadership remaining for this Debian Project Leader is to apologize and resign or prove that some other party, like Google, blackmailed him to do this. Carter has the option to withdraw the claim from WIPO. Some lawyers would provide very strong reasons to do so. If Carter withdraws the claim then that is an admission of both failure and cowardice and he must simultaneously resign. Chris Lamb attacked the privacy of my family at a very painful time. He violated a holiday season. Lucy Wayland died a death that may have been avoidable in a healthier organization. Chris Lamb's complete resignation from Debian would be a helpful act of leadership that will encourage future Debian Project Leaders to live up to that particular title.
today's howtos
Recent comments
15 min 6 sec ago
18 min 43 sec ago
2 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 6 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 26 min ago