Red Hat
  • The new normal: 3 trends that are changing how we work

    A quick Google search of the term “new normal” will return countless results outlining how life has changed as a result of the pandemic. Spanning virtually every industry and touching on numerous facets of our daily life, it’s safe to say that things will never return to the way they were prior to March 2020.

    This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however, particularly when it comes to the changes driven by our new reality.

    When you think about COVID-19’s corporate impact, the remote work shift is likely one of the first things that come to mind. According to a February report from Pew Research, 59 percent of U.S. workers who say their jobs can be done remotely are continuing to work from home even as offices have opened back up.

  • How digital transformation is changing the IT hiring game

    Colleagues and job seekers often ask me, as a CIO, what I’m looking for when it comes to hiring. I tell them, “I’m looking for ranchers, not pet owners.”

    My response, while blunt, speaks to the changing nature of IT and how digitization and worldwide governmental mandates are changing how we approach our roles. We no longer have the time nor the resources for one-time unique “pet” projects without repeatability or reuse components. We need solutions that are template-based, repeatable, and easily scalable to meet rapidly changing business conditions.

    My advice to peers and colleagues is to hire candidates with the skill sets to focus on economies of scale. Interchangeable solutions that can be replicated to meet whatever level of service your business demands are essential.

  • Contribute at the Fedora Linux 37 Test Week for Kernel 5.18

    The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 5.18. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week now through Sunday, June 05, 2022. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

  • Week 22 (May 31st - June 6th)

    Packit shows basic information about allowlisting in the status description when your namespace is not allowed. (packit-service#1533)

  • Red Hat brings greater simplicity and flexibility to Kubernetes management with latest version of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes

    We’re pleased to announce the general availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.5, which is designed to help organizations streamline the management of cloud-native workloads and hybrid cloud. This latest release enables customers to extend their existing tools and skills to simplify operations, while providing greater visibility into how they can further optimize Kubernetes management.

  • Getting a list of fixes for a Red Hat product between two dates is easy with daysofrisk.pl

    As a Technical Account Manager (TAM) one of the best parts of the job is the regular contact with our customers, talking to them frequently and helping them solve interesting problems.

    One of our customers came to me with an interesting challenge. The team creates a new Gold Image every month and they wanted to provide release notes for the image, automatically generating a list of CVEs that had been fixed in this version of the image.

    Red Hat publishes release notes for new product versions which include details of CVEs and RHSAs which have been fixed in a release, such as in the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6

  • Thousands of PyPI and RubyGems RPMs now available for RHEL 9

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 now offers convenient (but unsupported) access to RPMs from two of the largest and most popular code repositories: The Python Package Index (PyPI) for Python and the RubyGems collection for Ruby. This new offering makes it easier to use thousands of community libraries in your projects. We'll look at the repositories in this article.

  • Fedora 34 is EOL
    Hello all,

As of the 7th of June 2022, Fedora 34 has reached its end of life
for updates and support. No further updates, including security
updates, will be available for Fedora 34. All the updates that are
currently in testing won't get pushed to stable. Fedora 35 will
continue to receive updates until approximately one month after the
release of Fedora 37. The maintenance schedule of Fedora releases is
documented on the Fedora Project wiki [0]. The Fedora Project wiki
also contains instructions [1] on how to upgrade from a previous
release of Fedora to a version receiving updates.

Tomas Hrcka
Security Leftovers

Debian vs Ubuntu: Which Distro is Best for You?

Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you? If you’ve ever asked a seasoned Linux user what desktop distribution is best for a new user, chances are pretty good you might be told Ubuntu. If you ask about server distributions, you might hear the same answer. You might also hear Debian added into the mix. Although there are a lot of similarities between these two open-source operating systems, there are also differences. Let’s take a look at both and see if we can determine which might be the best fit for your needs. Read more

Calling for Jonathan Carter & Chris Lamb to resign from Debian

It turns out that it is not just a whole lot of money at stake. When you involve lawyers, everybody's dirty laundry has to come out. Serious people quit and new people will be reluctant to replace them. Carter has demonstrated with his own words, above, that he did not calculate the real cost of this extreme act of bullying. Therefore, the only act of leadership remaining for this Debian Project Leader is to apologize and resign or prove that some other party, like Google, blackmailed him to do this. Carter has the option to withdraw the claim from WIPO. Some lawyers would provide very strong reasons to do so. If Carter withdraws the claim then that is an admission of both failure and cowardice and he must simultaneously resign. Chris Lamb attacked the privacy of my family at a very painful time. He violated a holiday season. Lucy Wayland died a death that may have been avoidable in a healthier organization. Chris Lamb's complete resignation from Debian would be a helpful act of leadership that will encourage future Debian Project Leaders to live up to that particular title. Read more

today's howtos

  • Sudo apt-get command not found error in Ubuntu by Easy Way

    apt-get command is used to manage package in Ubuntu and other Debian based distribution. You can install, remove software in Ubuntu, You can update upgrade ubuntu and other operating systems with help of this command. If you want to install new software on the Linux operating system by apt-get command but you get the error “apt-get command not found“. This is really the biggest problem for the new user. Neither you can install new packages nor you can update and upgrade ubuntu. apt-get is not working, how will you install a new package? If the problem only of installing new packages then it can be solved. You can use dpkg command to install deb files in ubuntu and derivatives.

  • How To Install Discord on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is a platform that allows you to create chat servers where users who are fans of a particular topic can get together to talk in a kind of community. Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros and portable platforms such as Android and iOS and even directly in the browser. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Discord on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Boot Ubuntu 22.04 into Rescue / Emergency Mode

    Hello geeks, booting Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) into rescue and emergency mode helps to reset the forgotten user password, fix the file system errors and disabling or enabling systemd service during boot. In this post, we will learn how to boot Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system into rescue and emergency mode. Rescue mode is similar to single user mode where are all troubleshooting steps are executed. Rescue mode loads the minimal environment and mount root file system. Whereas in emergency mode, we get the single user shell without starting any system services. So emergency mode is required when we can’t boot the system into rescue mode.

  • Setup Your Own VPN With Wireguard VPN

    Wireguard is a modern VPN that employs cutting-edge cryptography. It was originally designed for Linux, but it is now a cross-platform tool that works flawlessly on all major operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, BSD, iOS, and Android. Wireguard is simple to set up and use. It is faster than OpenVPN and other VPN tools because it is built into the Linux kernel. Unlike other VPN tools, the codebase of Wireguard is so small that it can be easily audited by a single person. It employs cutting-edge cryptographic techniques such as the Noise protocol framework, Curve25519, ChaCha20, Poly1305, BLAKE2, SipHash24, HKDF, and secure trusted constructions. The modern design of wireguard makes the codebase unusually small, resulting in faster communication between server and clients. In this article, I will show you how to install and configure Wireguard VPN on Linux. I’m going to use Ubuntu with 8GB of RAM and 4 vCPU for the demonstration. It is more than adequate for home users or small businesses with a few employees.

  • How to Ignore Case when using Grep - buildVirtual

    When searching a file using grep it’s often useful to be able to ignore the case of the text you are searching for. By default grep is case sensitive.

  • How to install Maltrail for malicious traffic detection on your network | TechRepublic

    The security of your network — and the traffic flowing back and forth — is crucial to keeping your data and the data of your customers and clients out of the hands of bad actors. To that end, there are several tools you can use. One such tool is the open-source Maltrail traffic detection system. Maltrail offers a web-based interface and works with publicly-available blacklists, reports, and user-defined lists to help security admins discover unknown threats on your network. Maltrail is run from the command line but offers a user-friendly web-based interface. I want to walk you through the installation of Maltrail on Ubuntu Server 22.04, so you can start monitoring for malicious traffic right away.

  • How To Install GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GlassFish is a free, open-source software application server developed by Sun Microsystems (now Oracle). It implements technologies defined in the Java EE platform of this company and allows running apps that support this specification. It comes under two free software licenses Common Development and Distribution License and GNU General Public License. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • LibreOffice Calc Basics V: LEN and CONCATENATE

    This tutorial continues Calc Basics IV and now we will learn two new formulas namely LEN and CONCATENATE. As an addition, you will also learn new skills called Paste Special and also Compare Sheets to help you copying formula and text to your needs. As a reminder, if you haven't followed this LibreOffice Calc series, read the first and second parts here. Now let's study.

  • How to Install the Lighttpd Server on Linux Mint 20 - Atechtown

    The first thing we are going to think if we talk about web servers is Apache and Nginx. And it is that these two web servers are the most used around the world thanks to the speed, stability, and flexibility that both provide. However, there are other solutions that we have to consider. Today, you will learn how to install Lighttpd on Linux Mint 20.

  • Install and Configure Docker Compose on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy

    Let’s learn the commands to install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to automate the process of setting up containers with the help of various Docker Images. What is Docker Compose? Docker-Compose is a CLI tool that is installed with Docker. Similar to images, there is the file in which the individual steps are listed. However, the syntax is slightly different from the individual calls directly in the Docker CLI. Particularly charming is the fact that it automatically ensures that the containers can see each other on the net. Why do we use Docker Compose?

