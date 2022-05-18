Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (glib2.0, librecad, and php-horde-mime-viewer), Fedora (vim), and Ubuntu (freerdp2, ruby2.3, ruby2.5, ruby2.7, ruby3.0, and vim).
Owl Labs has released security updates to address a vulnerability (CVE-2022-31460) in Meeting Owl Pro and Whiteboard Owl. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information.
Looking to secure the Joomla website? Here are some of the best practices to prevent the Joomla website from getting hacked by cyberattackers in 2022.
Debian vs Ubuntu: Which Distro is Best for You?
Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you?
If you’ve ever asked a seasoned Linux user what desktop distribution is best for a new user, chances are pretty good you might be told Ubuntu. If you ask about server distributions, you might hear the same answer. You might also hear Debian added into the mix.
Although there are a lot of similarities between these two open-source operating systems, there are also differences. Let’s take a look at both and see if we can determine which might be the best fit for your needs.
Calling for Jonathan Carter & Chris Lamb to resign from Debian
It turns out that it is not just a whole lot of money at stake. When you involve lawyers, everybody's dirty laundry has to come out. Serious people quit and new people will be reluctant to replace them. Carter has demonstrated with his own words, above, that he did not calculate the real cost of this extreme act of bullying. Therefore, the only act of leadership remaining for this Debian Project Leader is to apologize and resign or prove that some other party, like Google, blackmailed him to do this.
Carter has the option to withdraw the claim from WIPO. Some lawyers would provide very strong reasons to do so. If Carter withdraws the claim then that is an admission of both failure and cowardice and he must simultaneously resign.
Chris Lamb attacked the privacy of my family at a very painful time. He violated a holiday season. Lucy Wayland died a death that may have been avoidable in a healthier organization. Chris Lamb's complete resignation from Debian would be a helpful act of leadership that will encourage future Debian Project Leaders to live up to that particular title.
apt-get command is used to manage package in Ubuntu and other Debian based distribution. You can install, remove software in Ubuntu, You can update upgrade ubuntu and other operating systems with help of this command.
If you want to install new software on the Linux operating system by apt-get command but you get the error “apt-get command not found“. This is really the biggest problem for the new user. Neither you can install new packages nor you can update and upgrade ubuntu.
apt-get is not working, how will you install a new package? If the problem only of installing new packages then it can be solved. You can use dpkg command to install deb files in ubuntu and derivatives.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is a platform that allows you to create chat servers where users who are fans of a particular topic can get together to talk in a kind of community. Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros and portable platforms such as Android and iOS and even directly in the browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Discord on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Hello geeks, booting Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) into rescue and emergency mode helps to reset the forgotten user password, fix the file system errors and disabling or enabling systemd service during boot.
In this post, we will learn how to boot Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system into rescue and emergency mode. Rescue mode is similar to single user mode where are all troubleshooting steps are executed. Rescue mode loads the minimal environment and mount root file system.
Whereas in emergency mode, we get the single user shell without starting any system services. So emergency mode is required when we can’t boot the system into rescue mode.
Wireguard is a modern VPN that employs cutting-edge cryptography. It was originally designed for Linux, but it is now a cross-platform tool that works flawlessly on all major operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, BSD, iOS, and Android.
Wireguard is simple to set up and use. It is faster than OpenVPN and other VPN tools because it is built into the Linux kernel. Unlike other VPN tools, the codebase of Wireguard is so small that it can be easily audited by a single person.
It employs cutting-edge cryptographic techniques such as the Noise protocol framework, Curve25519, ChaCha20, Poly1305, BLAKE2, SipHash24, HKDF, and secure trusted constructions. The modern design of wireguard makes the codebase unusually small, resulting in faster communication between server and clients.
In this article, I will show you how to install and configure Wireguard VPN on Linux. I’m going to use Ubuntu with 8GB of RAM and 4 vCPU for the demonstration. It is more than adequate for home users or small businesses with a few employees.
When searching a file using grep it’s often useful to be able to ignore the case of the text you are searching for. By default grep is case sensitive.
The security of your network — and the traffic flowing back and forth — is crucial to keeping your data and the data of your customers and clients out of the hands of bad actors. To that end, there are several tools you can use. One such tool is the open-source Maltrail traffic detection system.
Maltrail offers a web-based interface and works with publicly-available blacklists, reports, and user-defined lists to help security admins discover unknown threats on your network. Maltrail is run from the command line but offers a user-friendly web-based interface.
I want to walk you through the installation of Maltrail on Ubuntu Server 22.04, so you can start monitoring for malicious traffic right away.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GlassFish is a free, open-source software application server developed by Sun Microsystems (now Oracle). It implements technologies defined in the Java EE platform of this company and allows running apps that support this specification. It comes under two free software licenses Common Development and Distribution License and GNU General Public License.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
This tutorial continues Calc Basics IV and now we will learn two new formulas namely LEN and CONCATENATE. As an addition, you will also learn new skills called Paste Special and also Compare Sheets to help you copying formula and text to your needs. As a reminder, if you haven't followed this LibreOffice Calc series, read the first and second parts here. Now let's study.
The first thing we are going to think if we talk about web servers is Apache and Nginx. And it is that these two web servers are the most used around the world thanks to the speed, stability, and flexibility that both provide. However, there are other solutions that we have to consider. Today, you will learn how to install Lighttpd on Linux Mint 20.
Let’s learn the commands to install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to automate the process of setting up containers with the help of various Docker Images.
What is Docker Compose?
Docker-Compose is a CLI tool that is installed with Docker. Similar to images, there is the file in which the individual steps are listed. However, the syntax is slightly different from the individual calls directly in the Docker CLI. Particularly charming is the fact that it automatically ensures that the containers can see each other on the net.
Why do we use Docker Compose?
