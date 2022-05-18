Programming Leftovers
How Garbage Collection works inside a Java Virtual Machine | Opensource.com
Automatic Garbage Collection (GC) is one of the most important features that makes Java so popular. This article explains why GC is essential. It includes automatic and generational GC, how the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) divides heap memory, and finally, how GC works inside the JVM.
Plotting Pandas Dataframe been sorted by column of date type on F36
Results of 2021 Python Developers Survey
The Python Software Foundation has released the results of its fifth annual Python Developers Survey, done in collaboration with JetBrains. The study, performed in late 2021, surveyed more than 23,000 Python developers and enthusiasts globally, according to the announcement. Here are a few highlights from the survey.
“Python is being used by the vast majority (84%) of survey respondents as their primary language,” the announcement says, and it is an important tool for many others.
Jussi Pakkanen: Creating your own math-themed jigsaw puzzle from scratch
Don't you just hate it when you get nerd sniped?
I don't either. It is usually quite fun. Case in point, some time ago I came upon this YouTube video:
It is about how a "500 piece puzzle" usually does not have 500 pieces, but instead slightly more to make manufacturing easier (see the video for the actual details, they are actually quite interesting). As I was watching the video I came up with an idea for my own math-themed jigsaw puzzle.
You can probably guess where this is going.
The idea would not leave me alone so I had to yield to temptation and get the damn thing implemented. This is where problems started. The puzzle required special handling and tighter tolerances than the average jigsaw puzzle made from a custom photo.
A Solar Frame From Scratch
“From scratch” is a bit of a murky expression. How scratchy does it get? Are you just baking your bread yourself or are you growing your own wheat? Rolling your own solar installation probably doesn’t involve manufacturing your own photovoltaic cells. But when it comes to making the frame to hold your panels, why not machine your own brackets and harvest the wood from trees nearby?. That’s what [Kris Harbour] did with his over-engineered 8.4kW solar stand.
Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.10 Released [Ed: "Commercial" means proprietary]
We have released Qt 5.15.10 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.10 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.
You can add Qt 5.15.10 in the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool or do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer. Offline installers are available in the Qt Account download area.
Debian vs Ubuntu: Which Distro is Best for You?
Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you? If you’ve ever asked a seasoned Linux user what desktop distribution is best for a new user, chances are pretty good you might be told Ubuntu. If you ask about server distributions, you might hear the same answer. You might also hear Debian added into the mix. Although there are a lot of similarities between these two open-source operating systems, there are also differences. Let’s take a look at both and see if we can determine which might be the best fit for your needs.
Calling for Jonathan Carter & Chris Lamb to resign from Debian
It turns out that it is not just a whole lot of money at stake. When you involve lawyers, everybody's dirty laundry has to come out. Serious people quit and new people will be reluctant to replace them. Carter has demonstrated with his own words, above, that he did not calculate the real cost of this extreme act of bullying. Therefore, the only act of leadership remaining for this Debian Project Leader is to apologize and resign or prove that some other party, like Google, blackmailed him to do this. Carter has the option to withdraw the claim from WIPO. Some lawyers would provide very strong reasons to do so. If Carter withdraws the claim then that is an admission of both failure and cowardice and he must simultaneously resign. Chris Lamb attacked the privacy of my family at a very painful time. He violated a holiday season. Lucy Wayland died a death that may have been avoidable in a healthier organization. Chris Lamb's complete resignation from Debian would be a helpful act of leadership that will encourage future Debian Project Leaders to live up to that particular title.
