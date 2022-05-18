Free Software Leftovers
Municipalities using Free Software
In 2020, the city of Bühl in Germany launched "Palim! Palim!", a video conferencing platform based on the Free Software "Jitsi Meet". The city offered the platform to citizens who needed it, and the initiative was well received. Two years later clubs, citizens, and the city itself use "Palim! Palim!" daily.
Interview with German administrations which use Free Software. May 2022.
Other municipalities have also shown interest in the solution. An association of nine administrations that use 'Palim! Palim!' have jointly modernised the administration, based on Free Software. Re@di – regional.digital is an inter-communal cooperation of nine southern German cities. Their common needs are met through synergy effects in collaborative development. In an interview, Alexander Gabriel and Eduard Itrich shared that the administrations could use their resources cost-efficiently thanks to cooperation and sharing Free Software.
Kiwi TCMS: Zaklina, welcome to the Kiwi TCMS team
She holds an engineering degree in computer science and has been working as a test engineer for more than 10 years. In the last couple of years her main focus is automation in testing, finding ways to improve testing process and tools that will support testing activities.
Zaklina will be the primary contact for our History of Testing project where we are compiling a database of people who influenced or made important contributions to our professional field.
Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Training efficient neural network models for Firefox Translations
Machine Translation is an important tool for expanding the accessibility of web content. Usually, people use cloud providers to translate web pages. State-of-the-art Neural Machine Translation (NMT) models are large and often require specialized hardware like GPUs to run inference in real-time.
If people were able to run a compact Machine Translation (MT) model on their local machine CPU without sacrificing translation accuracy it would help to preserve privacy and reduce costs.
The Bergamot project is a collaboration between Mozilla, the University of Edinburgh, Charles University in Prague, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Tartu with funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. It brings MT to the local environment, providing small, high-quality, CPU optimized NMT models. The Firefox Translations web extension utilizes proceedings of project Bergamot and brings local translations to Firefox.
In this article, we will discuss the components used to train our efficient NMT models. The project is open-source, so you can give it a try and train your model too!
Mozilla Thunderbird: Welcome To The Thunderbird 102 Beta! Resources, Links, And Guides
The wait for this year’s major new Thunderbird release is almost over! But you can test-drive many of the new features like the brand new Address Book, Matrix Chat support, import/export wizard, and refreshed visuals right now with the Thunderbird 102 Beta. Better still, you might be directly responsible for improving the final product via your feedback and bug reports.
Below, you’ll find all the resources you need for testing the Thunderbird 102 Beta. From technical guides to a community feedback forum to running the beta side-by-side with your existing stable version, we’ve got you covered.
Juju and Charmed Operators Accelerating FINOS Open Source Projects Adoption
Goldman Sachs open sourced the code and contributed its internally developed Legend data management platform into FINOS in October 2020. Legend provides an end-to-end data platform experience covering the full data lifecycle. It encompasses a suite of data management and governance components known as the Legend Platform. Legend enables breaking down silos and building a critical bridge over the historical divide between business and engineering, allowing companies to build data-driven applications and insightful business intelligence dashboards.
NocoDB is the no-code database application platform you've been looking for | TechRepublic
Is your business looking for an easy way to create database applications, without having to worry about writing complicated code? If that sounds like you, you might want to invest a bit of time with a new platform called NocoDB.
NocoDB claims to be an Airtable alternative, and it can be deployed to your network via a Docker container. What’s special about NocoDB is that it offers a very user-friendly means of creating database-driven applications with point-and-click simplicity.
I’m going to show you how to deploy NocoDB with the help of Docker so you can get started building your first database application.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 3 June 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
Welcome, June --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...
Why OSI? Featured sponsor, Open Weaver
Security Leftovers
Debian vs Ubuntu: Which Distro is Best for You?
Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you? If you’ve ever asked a seasoned Linux user what desktop distribution is best for a new user, chances are pretty good you might be told Ubuntu. If you ask about server distributions, you might hear the same answer. You might also hear Debian added into the mix. Although there are a lot of similarities between these two open-source operating systems, there are also differences. Let’s take a look at both and see if we can determine which might be the best fit for your needs.
Calling for Jonathan Carter & Chris Lamb to resign from Debian
It turns out that it is not just a whole lot of money at stake. When you involve lawyers, everybody's dirty laundry has to come out. Serious people quit and new people will be reluctant to replace them. Carter has demonstrated with his own words, above, that he did not calculate the real cost of this extreme act of bullying. Therefore, the only act of leadership remaining for this Debian Project Leader is to apologize and resign or prove that some other party, like Google, blackmailed him to do this. Carter has the option to withdraw the claim from WIPO. Some lawyers would provide very strong reasons to do so. If Carter withdraws the claim then that is an admission of both failure and cowardice and he must simultaneously resign. Chris Lamb attacked the privacy of my family at a very painful time. He violated a holiday season. Lucy Wayland died a death that may have been avoidable in a healthier organization. Chris Lamb's complete resignation from Debian would be a helpful act of leadership that will encourage future Debian Project Leaders to live up to that particular title.
today's howtos
