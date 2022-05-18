Android Leftovers
Android 13: Everything you need to know | Android Central
Google is testing an unnecessary change to Chrome's new tab page on Android | Android Central
Blackview BV4900 Pro Receives Doke OS 3.0 (Android 12) and more - Gizchina.com
Android 12 QPR beta program ends, Pixels in it will be unenrolled automatically
How we test and review phones at Android Central | Android Central
Debian vs Ubuntu: Which Distro is Best for You?
Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you? If you’ve ever asked a seasoned Linux user what desktop distribution is best for a new user, chances are pretty good you might be told Ubuntu. If you ask about server distributions, you might hear the same answer. You might also hear Debian added into the mix. Although there are a lot of similarities between these two open-source operating systems, there are also differences. Let’s take a look at both and see if we can determine which might be the best fit for your needs.
