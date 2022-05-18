today's leftovers
Over the “pinksterweekend” (Wikipedia informs me that’s Pentecost) the board of KDE e.V. met in real life for the first time in over two years. The board of directors meets weekly online, and we have regular – two or three times a year – weekend-long sprints to hammer out bigger issues and do administrative backlog. Since COVID, we have done these weekend sprints online as well, but we felt that at this point, the benefits of an offline, real life meeting outweighed the risks. The meeting was hybrid, with four people in the room and one virtual participant.
First up in the news: Ubuntu is out-fedoring Fedora; Linux 5.18 brings new optimizations; the Budgie has landed; Debian 12 has a projected birthday, and Asahi has its first Alpha;
In security and privacy, a new Spectre has arisen;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill gets “Jitsi with it”, Moss goes down the “pi-hole”, and Norbert hops onto the Fedora bandwagon
In this video, I am going to show an overview of deepin 20.6 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Texas Instruments has just launched the new Sitara AM62 family with AM623 and AM625 single to quad-core Cortex-A53 processors designed to provide IoT gateways and HMI applications with AI processing at low power, in some cases with up to 50% reduction in power consumption.
The AM623 processor specifically targets Internet of Things (IoT) applications and gateways that may benefit from object and gesture recognition, while the AM625, equipped with a 3D GPU, should power HMI applications with edge AI and up to two full-HD displays.
If you ever wished you could bring the accessibility, simplicity and power of the Arduino ecosystem into your work environment, you’re not alone.
Whether you’re a Gen Z or a Millennial engineer, developer or entrepreneur, and whether you’re beginning your first job, founding a startup or progressing in your career, you’re bringing to the table a wide range of skills previous generations were never taught or encouraged to explore. What’s more, you likely have a whole different approach to work, change and innovation. At Arduino, we like to think we might have had a little something to do with that.
As you probably know, Arduino was born in Italy at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea, as an easy-to-use tool for fast prototyping, aimed at students with no background in electronics or programming. The platform was meant to enable creatives through technology. Little did we know we’d fire up the maker movement, and soon expand to offer tools for education and professionals as well.
Free Software Leftovers
In 2020, the city of Bühl in Germany launched "Palim! Palim!", a video conferencing platform based on the Free Software "Jitsi Meet". The city offered the platform to citizens who needed it, and the initiative was well received. Two years later clubs, citizens, and the city itself use "Palim! Palim!" daily.
Interview with German administrations which use Free Software. May 2022.
Other municipalities have also shown interest in the solution. An association of nine administrations that use 'Palim! Palim!' have jointly modernised the administration, based on Free Software. Re@di – regional.digital is an inter-communal cooperation of nine southern German cities. Their common needs are met through synergy effects in collaborative development. In an interview, Alexander Gabriel and Eduard Itrich shared that the administrations could use their resources cost-efficiently thanks to cooperation and sharing Free Software.
She holds an engineering degree in computer science and has been working as a test engineer for more than 10 years. In the last couple of years her main focus is automation in testing, finding ways to improve testing process and tools that will support testing activities.
Zaklina will be the primary contact for our History of Testing project where we are compiling a database of people who influenced or made important contributions to our professional field.
Machine Translation is an important tool for expanding the accessibility of web content. Usually, people use cloud providers to translate web pages. State-of-the-art Neural Machine Translation (NMT) models are large and often require specialized hardware like GPUs to run inference in real-time.
If people were able to run a compact Machine Translation (MT) model on their local machine CPU without sacrificing translation accuracy it would help to preserve privacy and reduce costs.
The Bergamot project is a collaboration between Mozilla, the University of Edinburgh, Charles University in Prague, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Tartu with funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. It brings MT to the local environment, providing small, high-quality, CPU optimized NMT models. The Firefox Translations web extension utilizes proceedings of project Bergamot and brings local translations to Firefox.
In this article, we will discuss the components used to train our efficient NMT models. The project is open-source, so you can give it a try and train your model too!
The wait for this year’s major new Thunderbird release is almost over! But you can test-drive many of the new features like the brand new Address Book, Matrix Chat support, import/export wizard, and refreshed visuals right now with the Thunderbird 102 Beta. Better still, you might be directly responsible for improving the final product via your feedback and bug reports.
Below, you’ll find all the resources you need for testing the Thunderbird 102 Beta. From technical guides to a community feedback forum to running the beta side-by-side with your existing stable version, we’ve got you covered.
Goldman Sachs open sourced the code and contributed its internally developed Legend data management platform into FINOS in October 2020. Legend provides an end-to-end data platform experience covering the full data lifecycle. It encompasses a suite of data management and governance components known as the Legend Platform. Legend enables breaking down silos and building a critical bridge over the historical divide between business and engineering, allowing companies to build data-driven applications and insightful business intelligence dashboards.
Is your business looking for an easy way to create database applications, without having to worry about writing complicated code? If that sounds like you, you might want to invest a bit of time with a new platform called NocoDB.
NocoDB claims to be an Airtable alternative, and it can be deployed to your network via a Docker container. What’s special about NocoDB is that it offers a very user-friendly means of creating database-driven applications with point-and-click simplicity.
I’m going to show you how to deploy NocoDB with the help of Docker so you can get started building your first database application.
Welcome, June --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...
Programming Leftovers
Automatic Garbage Collection (GC) is one of the most important features that makes Java so popular. This article explains why GC is essential. It includes automatic and generational GC, how the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) divides heap memory, and finally, how GC works inside the JVM.
The Python Software Foundation has released the results of its fifth annual Python Developers Survey, done in collaboration with JetBrains. The study, performed in late 2021, surveyed more than 23,000 Python developers and enthusiasts globally, according to the announcement. Here are a few highlights from the survey.
“Python is being used by the vast majority (84%) of survey respondents as their primary language,” the announcement says, and it is an important tool for many others.
Don't you just hate it when you get nerd sniped?
I don't either. It is usually quite fun. Case in point, some time ago I came upon this YouTube video:
It is about how a "500 piece puzzle" usually does not have 500 pieces, but instead slightly more to make manufacturing easier (see the video for the actual details, they are actually quite interesting). As I was watching the video I came up with an idea for my own math-themed jigsaw puzzle.
You can probably guess where this is going.
The idea would not leave me alone so I had to yield to temptation and get the damn thing implemented. This is where problems started. The puzzle required special handling and tighter tolerances than the average jigsaw puzzle made from a custom photo.
“From scratch” is a bit of a murky expression. How scratchy does it get? Are you just baking your bread yourself or are you growing your own wheat? Rolling your own solar installation probably doesn’t involve manufacturing your own photovoltaic cells. But when it comes to making the frame to hold your panels, why not machine your own brackets and harvest the wood from trees nearby?. That’s what [Kris Harbour] did with his over-engineered 8.4kW solar stand.
We have released Qt 5.15.10 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.10 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.
You can add Qt 5.15.10 in the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool or do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer. Offline installers are available in the Qt Account download area.
Kernel: Graphics Work and Apple Facilitates ARM Linux Virtual Machines
After my last blog post I was so exhausted I had to take a week off, but I’m back. In the course of my blog-free week, I remembered the secret to blogging: blog before I start real work for the day.
It seems obvious, but once that code starts flowing, the prose ain’t coming.
[...]
Some time ago I implemented dmabuf support for lavapipe. This is finally landing, assuming CI doesn’t get lost at the pub on the way to ramming the patches into the repo. Enjoy running Vulkan-based display servers in style. I’m still waiting on Cyberpunk to finish loading, but I’m planning to test out a full lavapipe system once I finish the game.
Also in lavapipe-land, 1.3 conformance submissions are pending. While 1.2 conformance went through and was blogged about to great acclaim, this unfortunately can’t be listed in main or a current release since the driver has 1.2 conformance but advertises 1.3 support. The goalpost is moving, but we’ve got our hustle shoes on.
On May 19, 2022 nVidia made a release of their OpenSource kernel modules for their newer GPU platforms (Turing and newer) with Risc-V system processor. Meanwhile we have (open)SUSE packages for simple testing available in the X11:Drivers:Video project of our openSUSE Build Service. If you want to give these a try you need to install nvidia-open-gfxG06 and kernel-firmware-nvidia-gsp packages.
Apple announced a slew of updates to Mac with macOS Ventura at WWDC this week, including a new feature that will let users take advantage of Rosetta inside ARM Linux virtual machines.
One of the few things that Intel Macs can do that Apple Silicon Macs can't is run operating systems written for Intel processors inside of virtual machines. Most notably, this has meant that there is currently no legal way to run Windows on an Apple Silicon Mac.
