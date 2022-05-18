CISA, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) to provide information on ways in which People’s Republic of China (PRC) state-sponsored cyber actors continue to exploit publicly known vulnerabilities in order to establish a broad network of compromised infrastructure across public and private sector organizations. The advisory details PRC state-sponsored targeting and compromise of major telecommunications companies and network service providers. It also provides information on the top vulnerabilities associated with network devices routinely exploited by PRC cyber actors since 2020.

Secure Shell is an indispensable tool for anyone who needs to open a terminal session on a remote host. SSH does more than enable remote login sessions, however, especially for security professionals and network engineers. SSH can secure pipelines using public key cryptography to enable any kind of network traffic -- but SSH is also an important cybersecurity tool, used both by security professionals and hackers. SSH tunneling, also known as SSH port forwarding, is how SSH tunnels network traffic through application ports from the localhost -- the computer physically present -- to a remote system or vice versa. SSH port forwarding enables two communicating systems to exchange data securely across the internet and through firewalls. If hackers gain access to a host running SSH on an organization's internal network, they can use SSH on that host as a secure pipeline for exploiting private network services, so it is vital to understand how SSH access can be used for good -- and for evil.

CISA has updated the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog webpage as well as the FAQs for Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01, Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, which established the KEV catalog. The updates provide information on the criteria and process used to add known exploited vulnerabilities to the KEV catalog.

today's leftovers KDE e.V. Board Meeting 2022 Over the “pinksterweekend” (Wikipedia informs me that’s Pentecost) the board of KDE e.V. met in real life for the first time in over two years. The board of directors meets weekly online, and we have regular – two or three times a year – weekend-long sprints to hammer out bigger issues and do administrative backlog. Since COVID, we have done these weekend sprints online as well, but we felt that at this point, the benefits of an offline, real life meeting outweighed the risks. The meeting was hybrid, with four people in the room and one virtual participant.

383 – Ubuntu is out-fedoring Fedora – mintCast First up in the news: Ubuntu is out-fedoring Fedora; Linux 5.18 brings new optimizations; the Budgie has landed; Debian 12 has a projected birthday, and Asahi has its first Alpha; In security and privacy, a new Spectre has arisen; Then in our Wanderings, Bill gets “Jitsi with it”, Moss goes down the “pi-hole”, and Norbert hops onto the Fedora bandwagon

deepin 20.6 overview | Beautiful and Wonderful - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of deepin 20.6 and some of the applications pre-installed.

TI Sitara AM623 & AM625 Cortex-A53 SoCs offer low-power AI for HMI and IoT applications - CNX Software Texas Instruments has just launched the new Sitara AM62 family with AM623 and AM625 single to quad-core Cortex-A53 processors designed to provide IoT gateways and HMI applications with AI processing at low power, in some cases with up to 50% reduction in power consumption. The AM623 processor specifically targets Internet of Things (IoT) applications and gateways that may benefit from object and gesture recognition, while the AM625, equipped with a 3D GPU, should power HMI applications with edge AI and up to two full-HD displays.

Ready to transform the enterprise world? We are! | Arduino Blog If you ever wished you could bring the accessibility, simplicity and power of the Arduino ecosystem into your work environment, you’re not alone. Whether you’re a Gen Z or a Millennial engineer, developer or entrepreneur, and whether you’re beginning your first job, founding a startup or progressing in your career, you’re bringing to the table a wide range of skills previous generations were never taught or encouraged to explore. What’s more, you likely have a whole different approach to work, change and innovation. At Arduino, we like to think we might have had a little something to do with that. As you probably know, Arduino was born in Italy at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea, as an easy-to-use tool for fast prototyping, aimed at students with no background in electronics or programming. The platform was meant to enable creatives through technology. Little did we know we’d fire up the maker movement, and soon expand to offer tools for education and professionals as well.