today's leftovers
-
Network Management with the OpenBSD Packet Filter Toolset from BSDCan 2022
Peter Hansteen, Massimiliano Stucchi and Tom Smyth gave a presentation on pf at BSDCan 2022. While a video recording from the event has yet to appear, the slides from their presentation may be viewed here: [...]
-
A 2001 documentary on Linux is available in full for free
On September 26, 2001 a director from Finland (Hannu Puttonen) released an hour-long documentary covering the early days of Linux.
That documentary, “The Code”, is available to watch on YouTube. And I highly recommend watching it in its entirety if you haven’t seen it before.
-
R-Ladies Cotonou Talks About Running an R users Group in Benin, West Africa
A lot of what we use in the day to day life in the developed world may not always be available to those in the developing world. R Consortium talks to Nadejda Sero about running an R-Ladies group in Benin, West Africa, that is both dominated by men as well as lacks basic infrastructure such as reliable internet to hold online meetings.
-
A New Definition of HTTP
The emergence of HTTP/2 and now HTTP/3 have made it clear that HTTP’s “core” semantics don’t change between protocol versions. For example, methods and status codes mean the same thing no matter what version of the protocol you use; with a few exceptions, the same can be said about header fields.
However, RFC7231 entangled the definition of these core semantics with the specifics of HTTP/1.1. Given the progression of new protocol versions, the HTTP Working Group decided that it would be better to have a clear, generic defintion of the versionless semantics of HTTP separated from the individual wire protocols that people use.
-
Usage-based Pricing in a Downturn
For the last few years, usage-based pricing has been an excellent strategy for SaaS companies. But there's a question of how it will affect companies in a downturn. Everyone was looking toward Snowflake, one of the largest SaaS companies with usage-based pricing. One should note that at high contract values, usage-based pricing looks more like subscription-based pricing. Committed spend and negotiated discounts help companies have more predictable spend at scale.
However, sometimes usage-based pricing can lead to unpredictable and surprising bills. An unoptimized query or scanning a large table might be costly in a product like Snowflake or BigQuery. Collecting metrics that accidentally explode in cardinality can lead to shocking Datadog bills.
-
Why Emacs has Buffers
In Emacs, the buffer is the focal point of nearly all user (and machine!) interactions. You read and you write, and you do so in a structure that tugs at its roots in computer science, but it’s so much more than that. And that’s really what I want to talk about, as it will go a long way towards explaining why Emacs and Emacs Lisp is the way it is.
-
Patchfox reborn as a desktop app
The changes to manifest v3 proved to me that Google has complete control over the WebExtension ecosystem and will force their hand whenever they feel they should. Mozilla will do a mea culpa and follow suite because they are not strong enough to resist that pressure at the moment. Mozilla can’t steer the WebExtension ecosystem in any direction that Google doesn’t want it to go. It might be able to steer it in a direction that Google feels it is OK to go even if they don’t really care, but try to ship a feature that makes a dent on Google business and you’ll see how quickly this ecosystem fragments.
-
Open Source Software in the Modern Enterprise
Open source software seems to be the new hotness in the data center, but in reality, it's been here forever.
-
10 Years of Zuul Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery rises to new successes | ZDNet
We rarely think of software tools and car manufacturing together but in today's engineering world they fit like nuts and bolts. That's certainly true of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra)'s open-source continuous-integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) program Zuul. As Johannes Foufas, the Volvo senior principal engineer, explained, "Zuul is the default CI system for the code in our cars. In our core computer platform at Volvo, we have hundreds of modules that depend on each other, comprising repositories from all around our company. With Zuul's built-in dependency management, we went from a week of integration to 3.5 hours."
-
4 times I got it wrong about IoT and data
I’m sure I’ve been wrong in many other ways, but these are the big ones that both stick with me and make me sigh over the missed opportunities they represent. I’d love to hear your missed predictions if you’d like to share.
-
The Kubernetes Autoscaler Charm | Ubuntu
Managing a Kubernetes cluster is a complex endeavor. As demands on a cluster grow, increasing the number of deployed pods can help ease the load on the system. But what do you do when you run out of nodes to host those pods, or when the load decreases and some nodes are no longer needed? Manually adding or removing nodes is possible, but wouldn’t it be better if there was a way to automate that task? Fortunately, that’s exactly what the Kubernetes Autoscaler charm is for!
-
SUSECON 2022 – Reflecting on and Recognizing our Strategic Silicon Designers and Providers
-
Introduction – Space Penguin
I’m Marco Melorio, a 22-year-old Italian computer science student. I’m a GNOME user for about 2 years and I’ve quite literally felt in love with it since then. Last year I started developing Telegrand, a Telegram client built to be well integrated with GNOME, which is a project I’m really proud of and it’s gaining quite a bit of interest.
-
