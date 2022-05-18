Language Selection

  • Network Management with the OpenBSD Packet Filter Toolset from BSDCan 2022

    Peter Hansteen, Massimiliano Stucchi and Tom Smyth gave a presentation on pf at BSDCan 2022. While a video recording from the event has yet to appear, the slides from their presentation may be viewed here: [...]

  • A 2001 documentary on Linux is available in full for free

    On September 26, 2001 a director from Finland (Hannu Puttonen) released an hour-long documentary covering the early days of Linux.

    That documentary, “The Code”, is available to watch on YouTube. And I highly recommend watching it in its entirety if you haven’t seen it before.

  • R-Ladies Cotonou Talks About Running an R users Group in Benin, West Africa

    A lot of what we use in the day to day life in the developed world may not always be available to those in the developing world. R Consortium talks to Nadejda Sero about running an R-Ladies group in Benin, West Africa, that is both dominated by men as well as lacks basic infrastructure such as reliable internet to hold online meetings.

  • A New Definition of HTTP

    The emergence of HTTP/2 and now HTTP/3 have made it clear that HTTP’s “core” semantics don’t change between protocol versions. For example, methods and status codes mean the same thing no matter what version of the protocol you use; with a few exceptions, the same can be said about header fields.

    However, RFC7231 entangled the definition of these core semantics with the specifics of HTTP/1.1. Given the progression of new protocol versions, the HTTP Working Group decided that it would be better to have a clear, generic defintion of the versionless semantics of HTTP separated from the individual wire protocols that people use.

  • Usage-based Pricing in a Downturn

    For the last few years, usage-based pricing has been an excellent strategy for SaaS companies. But there's a question of how it will affect companies in a downturn. Everyone was looking toward Snowflake, one of the largest SaaS companies with usage-based pricing. One should note that at high contract values, usage-based pricing looks more like subscription-based pricing. Committed spend and negotiated discounts help companies have more predictable spend at scale.

    However, sometimes usage-based pricing can lead to unpredictable and surprising bills. An unoptimized query or scanning a large table might be costly in a product like Snowflake or BigQuery. Collecting metrics that accidentally explode in cardinality can lead to shocking Datadog bills.

  • Why Emacs has Buffers

    In Emacs, the buffer is the focal point of nearly all user (and machine!) interactions. You read and you write, and you do so in a structure that tugs at its roots in computer science, but it’s so much more than that. And that’s really what I want to talk about, as it will go a long way towards explaining why Emacs and Emacs Lisp is the way it is.

  • Patchfox reborn as a desktop app

    The changes to manifest v3 proved to me that Google has complete control over the WebExtension ecosystem and will force their hand whenever they feel they should. Mozilla will do a mea culpa and follow suite because they are not strong enough to resist that pressure at the moment. Mozilla can’t steer the WebExtension ecosystem in any direction that Google doesn’t want it to go. It might be able to steer it in a direction that Google feels it is OK to go even if they don’t really care, but try to ship a feature that makes a dent on Google business and you’ll see how quickly this ecosystem fragments.

  • Open Source Software in the Modern Enterprise

    Open source software seems to be the new hotness in the data center, but in reality, it's been here forever.

  • 10 Years of Zuul Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery rises to new successes | ZDNet

    We rarely think of software tools and car manufacturing together but in today's engineering world they fit like nuts and bolts. That's certainly true of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra)'s open-source continuous-integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) program Zuul. As Johannes Foufas, the Volvo senior principal engineer, explained, "Zuul is the default CI system for the code in our cars. In our core computer platform at Volvo, we have hundreds of modules that depend on each other, comprising repositories from all around our company. With Zuul's built-in dependency management, we went from a week of integration to 3.5 hours."

  • 4 times I got it wrong about IoT and data

    I’m sure I’ve been wrong in many other ways, but these are the big ones that both stick with me and make me sigh over the missed opportunities they represent. I’d love to hear your missed predictions if you’d like to share.

  • The Kubernetes Autoscaler Charm | Ubuntu

    Managing a Kubernetes cluster is a complex endeavor. As demands on a cluster grow, increasing the number of deployed pods can help ease the load on the system. But what do you do when you run out of nodes to host those pods, or when the load decreases and some nodes are no longer needed? Manually adding or removing nodes is possible, but wouldn’t it be better if there was a way to automate that task? Fortunately, that’s exactly what the Kubernetes Autoscaler charm is for!

  • SUSECON 2022 – Reflecting on and Recognizing our Strategic Silicon Designers and Providers
  • Introduction – Space Penguin

    I’m Marco Melorio, a 22-year-old Italian computer science student. I’m a GNOME user for about 2 years and I’ve quite literally felt in love with it since then. Last year I started developing Telegrand, a Telegram client built to be well integrated with GNOME, which is a project I’m really proud of and it’s gaining quite a bit of interest.

Proprietary Leftovers: Google, Apple, and Microsoft

  • Resolving issues with GMail and OAuth 2.0 requirements

    At the end of May, 2022, GMail discontinued use of standard authentication methods for POP3, IMAP, and SMTP connections. The available OAuth2 authentication mechanism in the latest SeaMonkey and Thunderbird for the OS/2 platform is unable to properly complete the authentication procedure with GMail, and will leave the application in a hung state.

    There are several methods to work around this, but perhaps the easiest is simply to generate what Google calls an app password, which is, quite simply, a 16-digit passcode which gives a non-Google application or device permission to access your Google Account.

  • Apple’s macOS Ventura leaves trusty 2015 MacBook Pro behind

    A new version of macOS means a new collection of Macs can no longer run Apple’s latest desktop operating system. Perhaps most notably, the new macOS Ventura update won’t be available for the 2015 MacBook Pro.

  • MTV: Owner of Vastaamo ruled entitled to compensation for acquisition [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Investigators have estimated that the details of 33,000 psychotherapy clients were compromised in the [cracking]. The [compromised] database is believed to have been without the protection of a firewall for as long as 18 months, between November 2017 and March 2019. The server was infiltrated illicitly at least twice, first on 20 December 2018 and later on 15 March 2019.

    While the investors that acquired the service provider were ruled entitled to compensation, the victims of the [compromise] have yet to receive either justice or compensation.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband bought up to $2.1M worth of Apple, Microsoft shares

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband bought up to $1.5 million worth of Apple stock as well as up to $600,000 in Microsoft shares, according to recent financial disclosures submitted by the powerful Democratic lawmaker.

    The periodic transaction report, which was posted on the House of Representatives’ website, indicates that Paul Pelosi bought Apple call options between $500,001 and $1 million on May 13.

    Eleven days later, the venture capitalist bought additional Apple call options worth an amount between $250,001 and $500,000, according to the disclosure forms.

    That same day, Paul Pelosi also purchased Microsoft call options worth as much as $600,000.

today's howtos

  • How to Configure SSH Passwordless Authentication on RHEL 9

    Short for Secure Shell, SSH is a secure network protocol that encrypts traffic between two endpoints. It allows users to securely connect and/or transfer files over a network.

    SSH is mostly used by network and system administrators to securely access and manage remote assets such as servers and network devices over a network. It uses strong encryption methods such as AES and hashing algorithms like SHA-2 and ECDSA to encrypt traffic exchanged between a client and a remote system.

  • How to Collaborate Documents Using ONLYOFFICE Workspace

    If what you want is to build a collaborative workspace on your Linux server, the most evident options might be Nextcloud, ownCloud, and Seafile. These solutions let you store and share files in one place and offer file synchronization capabilities.

    However, if you not only want to keep files but also need document collaboration functionality, it’s a good idea to turn your attention to ONLYOFFICE Workspace. This groupware platform is designed for both managing and co-editing documents online.

  • How to install KDE on MX Linux

    KDE is a unique and powerful desktop environment available to MX Linux users. Compared to other MX Linux Desktops, it may be said that KDE demands more computational resources to operate and a fair lot of user expertise and experience to configure. It is also significantly larger than the other desktops. Therefore it has its own set of recommended system requirements. For instance, the basic visual memory is 64MB. To achieve decent results, you need a minimum of 250MB. This tutorial guide will show how to install and utilize the KDE Desktop Environment on MX Linux.

  • How to add an IPv4 or IPv6 address in Debian | FOSS Linux`

    IPv6 is the present version of the Internet Protocol. It is the communications protocol that offers an identification and location system for computers on networks and routes traffic. The internet is gradually running out of IPv4 addresses as it ushers in the new IPv6 addresses. IPv6 was developed by IETF(Internet Engineering Task Force) to fix the IPv4 weaknesses, most preferably the scarcity of available IP addresses, known as IP address exhaustion. This new version of the IP address is 128-bit long and offers many address pools to select from. IPv6 handles the network layer; its functionality provides a path to address machines, convey data to the preferred destination, and handle data fragmentation if needed. Fragmentation, in this case, refers to the time protocol splits packets into chunks with a magnitude that relies on the network links to be used on the path and reassembles them in their bona fide order of arrival. The IPv6 configuration is akin to IPv4, configured in the /etc/network/interfaces file. If you want your network to be globally accessible, you must ensure that you have an IPv6-competent router that relays traffic to the worldwide IPv6 network.

  How to Install Visual Studio Code on Manjaro Linux
  • How To Install Angular CLI on Fedora 36

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angular CLI on Fedora 36 Angular (commonly referred to as “Angular 2+” or “Angular CLI“) is a TypeScript-based free and open-source web application framework led by the Angular Team at Google and by a community of individuals and corporations. Angular is a complete rewrite from the same team that built AngularJS. Angular is used as the frontend of the MEAN stack, consisting of MongoDB database, Express.js web application server framework, Angular itself (or AngularJS), and Node.js server runtime environment.

  • Installing Cacti on OpenBSD 7.1

    In this post you will learn how to install Cacti on OpenBSD 7.1

  • How to uninstall anaconda on ubuntu

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to safely uninstall anaconda on Ubuntu systems. Anaconda is a distribution of the Python and R programming languages for scientific computing (data science, machine learning applications, large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, etc.), that aims to simplify package management and deployment. The distribution includes data-science packages suitable for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is developed and maintained by Anaconda, Inc., As an Anaconda, Inc. product, it is also known as Anaconda Distribution or Anaconda Individual Edition, while other products from the company are Anaconda Team Edition and Anaconda Enterprise Edition, both of which are not free.

  • How to Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor

    You are never fully integrated into the Linux operating system fraternity until you have tested your text editing skills on the Vim editor. A newbie’s first interaction with the Vim text editor can be very discouraging. The cursor behavior of the vim editor is not as predictable as the one in other text editing environments. This cross-platform editor is available for installation and usage in almost all Linux operating system distributions. It is certainly available in all the latest Linux OS distribution releases. This article will familiarize us with cutting, copying, and pasting text under the Vim editor environment in Linux.q

  • How to install Pale Moon Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal

    Let’s discuss the steps to install the Pale Moon browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the command terminal. The Web browser Pale Moon is a fork of Firefox. The program initiated and maintained by Moonchild Productions, like the original program, is licensed under the MPL license. However, special rules apply to the distribution of the binary version: Redistributing Pale Moon. In addition to Linux, it is also available for Windows and Mac (unofficially), and the Android version has been discontinued. Pale Moon is based on the look of the old Firefox versions (FF 28 and earlier). Older plugins for Firefox incl. plugins that use the NPAPI interface are basically supported, the newer Firefox plugins (“Web Extensions”) do not work with Pale Moon, and support is not planned.

Install Fotoxx photo editor and manager on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

Fotoxx is a free and open-source collection of photo editing and management tools for managing extensive collections (5000+) of photos that every photographer wishes to have. The user interface might not be intuitive, but if your goal is speed with easy-to-use tools, then fotoxx should be your first choice. Read more

Games: Dome Keeper, GZDoom, RimWorld, Gamers Nexus

