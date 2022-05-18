Proprietary Leftovers: Google, Apple, and Microsoft Resolving issues with GMail and OAuth 2.0 requirements At the end of May, 2022, GMail discontinued use of standard authentication methods for POP3, IMAP, and SMTP connections. The available OAuth2 authentication mechanism in the latest SeaMonkey and Thunderbird for the OS/2 platform is unable to properly complete the authentication procedure with GMail, and will leave the application in a hung state. There are several methods to work around this, but perhaps the easiest is simply to generate what Google calls an app password, which is, quite simply, a 16-digit passcode which gives a non-Google application or device permission to access your Google Account.

Apple’s macOS Ventura leaves trusty 2015 MacBook Pro behind A new version of macOS means a new collection of Macs can no longer run Apple’s latest desktop operating system. Perhaps most notably, the new macOS Ventura update won’t be available for the 2015 MacBook Pro.

MTV: Owner of Vastaamo ruled entitled to compensation for acquisition [iophk: Windows TCO] Investigators have estimated that the details of 33,000 psychotherapy clients were compromised in the [cracking]. The [compromised] database is believed to have been without the protection of a firewall for as long as 18 months, between November 2017 and March 2019. The server was infiltrated illicitly at least twice, first on 20 December 2018 and later on 15 March 2019. While the investors that acquired the service provider were ruled entitled to compensation, the victims of the [compromise] have yet to receive either justice or compensation.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband bought up to $2.1M worth of Apple, Microsoft shares House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband bought up to $1.5 million worth of Apple stock as well as up to $600,000 in Microsoft shares, according to recent financial disclosures submitted by the powerful Democratic lawmaker. The periodic transaction report, which was posted on the House of Representatives’ website, indicates that Paul Pelosi bought Apple call options between $500,001 and $1 million on May 13. Eleven days later, the venture capitalist bought additional Apple call options worth an amount between $250,001 and $500,000, according to the disclosure forms. That same day, Paul Pelosi also purchased Microsoft call options worth as much as $600,000.

today's howtos How to Configure SSH Passwordless Authentication on RHEL 9 Short for Secure Shell, SSH is a secure network protocol that encrypts traffic between two endpoints. It allows users to securely connect and/or transfer files over a network. SSH is mostly used by network and system administrators to securely access and manage remote assets such as servers and network devices over a network. It uses strong encryption methods such as AES and hashing algorithms like SHA-2 and ECDSA to encrypt traffic exchanged between a client and a remote system.

How to Collaborate Documents Using ONLYOFFICE Workspace If what you want is to build a collaborative workspace on your Linux server, the most evident options might be Nextcloud, ownCloud, and Seafile. These solutions let you store and share files in one place and offer file synchronization capabilities. However, if you not only want to keep files but also need document collaboration functionality, it’s a good idea to turn your attention to ONLYOFFICE Workspace. This groupware platform is designed for both managing and co-editing documents online.

How to install KDE on MX Linux KDE is a unique and powerful desktop environment available to MX Linux users. Compared to other MX Linux Desktops, it may be said that KDE demands more computational resources to operate and a fair lot of user expertise and experience to configure. It is also significantly larger than the other desktops. Therefore it has its own set of recommended system requirements. For instance, the basic visual memory is 64MB. To achieve decent results, you need a minimum of 250MB. This tutorial guide will show how to install and utilize the KDE Desktop Environment on MX Linux.

How to add an IPv4 or IPv6 address in Debian | FOSS Linux` IPv6 is the present version of the Internet Protocol. It is the communications protocol that offers an identification and location system for computers on networks and routes traffic. The internet is gradually running out of IPv4 addresses as it ushers in the new IPv6 addresses. IPv6 was developed by IETF(Internet Engineering Task Force) to fix the IPv4 weaknesses, most preferably the scarcity of available IP addresses, known as IP address exhaustion. This new version of the IP address is 128-bit long and offers many address pools to select from. IPv6 handles the network layer; its functionality provides a path to address machines, convey data to the preferred destination, and handle data fragmentation if needed. Fragmentation, in this case, refers to the time protocol splits packets into chunks with a magnitude that relies on the network links to be used on the path and reassembles them in their bona fide order of arrival. The IPv6 configuration is akin to IPv4, configured in the /etc/network/interfaces file. If you want your network to be globally accessible, you must ensure that you have an IPv6-competent router that relays traffic to the worldwide IPv6 network.

How to Install Visual Studio Code on Manjaro Linux [Ed: But is is proprietary software, controlled by Microsoft, spying on the users]

How To Install Angular CLI on Fedora 36 In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angular CLI on Fedora 36 Angular (commonly referred to as “Angular 2+” or “Angular CLI“) is a TypeScript-based free and open-source web application framework led by the Angular Team at Google and by a community of individuals and corporations. Angular is a complete rewrite from the same team that built AngularJS. Angular is used as the frontend of the MEAN stack, consisting of MongoDB database, Express.js web application server framework, Angular itself (or AngularJS), and Node.js server runtime environment.

Installing Cacti on OpenBSD 7.1 In this post you will learn how to install Cacti on OpenBSD 7.1

How to uninstall anaconda on ubuntu In this tutorial, we will show you how to safely uninstall anaconda on Ubuntu systems. Anaconda is a distribution of the Python and R programming languages for scientific computing (data science, machine learning applications, large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, etc.), that aims to simplify package management and deployment. The distribution includes data-science packages suitable for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is developed and maintained by Anaconda, Inc., As an Anaconda, Inc. product, it is also known as Anaconda Distribution or Anaconda Individual Edition, while other products from the company are Anaconda Team Edition and Anaconda Enterprise Edition, both of which are not free.

How to Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor You are never fully integrated into the Linux operating system fraternity until you have tested your text editing skills on the Vim editor. A newbie’s first interaction with the Vim text editor can be very discouraging. The cursor behavior of the vim editor is not as predictable as the one in other text editing environments. This cross-platform editor is available for installation and usage in almost all Linux operating system distributions. It is certainly available in all the latest Linux OS distribution releases. This article will familiarize us with cutting, copying, and pasting text under the Vim editor environment in Linux.q

How to install Pale Moon Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Let’s discuss the steps to install the Pale Moon browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the command terminal. The Web browser Pale Moon is a fork of Firefox. The program initiated and maintained by Moonchild Productions, like the original program, is licensed under the MPL license. However, special rules apply to the distribution of the binary version: Redistributing Pale Moon. In addition to Linux, it is also available for Windows and Mac (unofficially), and the Android version has been discontinued. Pale Moon is based on the look of the old Firefox versions (FF 28 and earlier). Older plugins for Firefox incl. plugins that use the NPAPI interface are basically supported, the newer Firefox plugins (“Web Extensions”) do not work with Pale Moon, and support is not planned.