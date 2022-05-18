Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 8th of June 2022 12:18:21 PM

Rufus is an open-source utility to create bootable USB drives. It is straightforward to use, with available options to tweak as per your requirements. Not just the ease of use, it is also incredibly fast to make bootable USB drives.

Unfortunately, Rufus is not available for Linux, it is only exclusive to Windows. So, most of us who have used it on Windows, look for Rufus alternatives on Linux.

If you are in the same boat, fret not, we have some excellent alternatives for various use-cases.

Let us explore some Rufus alternatives for Linux...