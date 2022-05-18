Language Selection

Blender 3.2 Enables AMD GPU Rendering on Linux, Adds New Rendering Features

Blender 3.2 is here only three months after Blender 3.1 and introduces new rendering features like a new type of Cycles render pass consisting only of the lighting from a subset of light sources, the ability to use light groups to modify the color and/or intensity of light sources in the compositor without re-rendering.

There’s also a big new feature for Linux users in Blender 3.2, namely AMD GPU rendering support for RDNA and RDNA2 family of AMD Radeon graphics cards, including the Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series, as well as Radeon Pro W6000 series.

