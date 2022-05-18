Language Selection

Docker Desktop - Friendly frontend for container management

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 8th of June 2022 04:15:06 PM Filed under
Server

I've not done too much work with Docker Desktop. Also, I think that power users will be just as comfortable with the command line and their own scripting. But for those who like a somewhat simpler approach, Docker Desktop does provide the combination of intuitive technology and friendly tooling. You get a solid product that lets you play with containers, test applications, automate your work, and then deploy your solutions in a resemblance of a serious productivity pipeline that you get in larger infrastructures, which is the whole idea of solutions like this.

There were some snags, like the installation service bug, and the terminal launch glitch, but other than that, I was quite happy with my brief brush with Docker Desktop. The overall feel is quite consistent, and has remained so over the years. All in all, 'twas a good day. Worth testing, so there you go.

