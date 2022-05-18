today's howtos
How to Install “Incompatible” GNOME Extension in Ubuntu / Fedora | UbuntuHandbook
Your favorite GNOME extension is marked as “INCOMPATIBLE“? It might still work!
There are so many extensions to help improve Ubuntu, Fedora, or other Linux’s GNOME desktop experience. Some of them may be outdated for your GNOME version. So, you see “incompatible” instead of on/off switch when try installing via a web browser.
How to install deepin 20.6 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.6.
How To Install Apache Web Server on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Web Server on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache is an open-source and widely used web server. It’s an open-source and cross-platform web server software developed and maintained by Apache Software Foundation. It’s easy to set up and learn to use, which has led to its widespread adoption for small and large-scale websites.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Web Server on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How To Install Netdata on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is an open source real-time server monitoring tool. It offers hundreds of tools to monitor servers, CPU, memory usage, system processes, disk usage, IPv4 and IPv6 networks, system firewall, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Netdata monitoring tool on Rocky Linux. 8.
Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In FreeBSD - OSTechNix
The first thing after installing FreeBSD is to create a regular user with sudo access. Because, it is always a best security practice to use a non-root user to perform server administration. This brief tutorial explains how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in FreeBSD operating systems.
How to Install Hadoop on Debian 11 - RoseHosting
The Apache Hadoop or also known as Hadoop is an open-source, Java-based framework that allows for the distributed processing of large data sets across computers. It is used to store and process large datasets. It allows clustering multiple computers to store and process data more quickly instead of using a single large computer.
Install and Setup Ceph Storage Cluster on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this post to learn how to install and setup Ceph Storage cluster on Ubuntu 22.04. Ceph is a scalable distributed storage system designed for cloud infrastructure and web-scale object storage. It can also be used to provide Ceph Block Storage as well as Ceph File System storage.
How to Boot Multiple Linux Distributions With Ventoy
Trying out multiple Linux distributions? Writing and rewriting to a single USB drive will test your patience, and managing a gaggle of drives quickly gets out of hand. Let’s learn to install Ventoy, a tool that can help you store and boot multiple distros with one USB stick.
How to easily transfer files between Linux desktops with Warp | TechRepublic
In our modern era, users need the absolute simplest method of doing everything. With mobile devices, things like sharing files have become ubiquitous and as easy as it gets. Apple’s iOS has AirDrop and Android has Nearby Share, both of which make sharing files a no-brainer.
But then a Linux developer came along and created an app that makes transferring files from one Linux desktop to another so easy, it actually makes both iOS and Android look a bit antiquated.
That app in question is called Warp, and it can be installed on any Linux distribution that supports Flatpak. With Warp, you can transfer any type of file across your LAN to another Linux desktop – so long as it also has Warp installed – with such ease you’ll be shocked.
Let me show you what I mean.
Install Pale Moon Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Let’s discuss the steps to install the Pale Moon browser on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using the command terminal.
The Web browser Pale Moon is a fork of Firefox. The program initiated and maintained by Moonchild Productions, like the original program, is licensed under the MPL license. However, special rules apply to the distribution of the binary version: Redistributing Pale Moon. In addition to Linux, it is also available for Windows and Mac (unofficially), and the Android version has been discontinued.
Pale Moon is based on the look of the old Firefox versions (FF 28 and earlier). Older plugins for Firefox incl. plugins that use the NPAPI interface are basically supported, the newer Firefox plugins (“Web Extensions”) do not work with Pale Moon, and support is not planned.
The design of “Pale Moon” and the basic structure are now also based on the latest version of Firefox. The browser is quite slim, uses the Goanna engine, and should be much faster at the start than its predecessor. Extensions and personas themes should also continue to work under “Pale Moon” without any problems.
'Java Not Recognized' Error Fix
How to Install Pale Moon Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye
Pale Moon is a web browser built on an independently developed source that offers features and optimizations to improve stability. It was forked off from Firefox/Mozilla code many years ago. Its focus is efficiency in use by carefully selecting what should be included – it has full customization options alongside this growing collection of tools!
How to Install SFTPGo on Ubuntu 22.04
SFTPGo is a free, open source, fully featured and highly configurable SFTP server with optional HTTP/S, FTP/S and WebDAV support. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install SFTPGo on Ubuntu 22.04 and we'll explore the main new features introduced in v2.3.0.
How to Use the nohup Command in Linux
The Linux nohup command lets important processes carry on running even when the terminal window that launched them is closed. We show you how to use this venerable command on today’s Linux.
How to get the Pop!_OS Window Tiling feature on other GNOME Desktops
System76 might be a little-known computer hardware company to most but in the Linux community, these guys are heroes. Now, even if you aren’t privy to System76, Pop_OS! is becoming a household name in the Linux and computing community.
On top of Stock Ubuntu which Pop!_OS is based on, there are subtle, useful tweaks that System76 has made, further endearing Pop!_OS as a more wholesome desktop experience.
Luckily, Linux is an open platform and if you really do fancy something from a certain distro, with a little elbow grease, you can get it to work on your distro of choice.
How to add new LDAP users with LAM | TechRepublic
Recently, I walked you through the process of deploying OpenLDAP server on Ubuntu Server 22.04. Following that guide, you should also have access to the user-friendly LDAP Account Manager (LAM), which is a web-based GUI that greatly simplifies the management of your OpenLDAP server.
One thing LAM does is make it far easier to add users to the LDAP directory tree. Instead of having to create user files to import from the command line, which isn’t all that challenging to begin with, you can make use of a point-and-click GUI for the process. Via LAM, you can even create accounts such that they can serve as centralized authorization for desktop users – even Linux desktops.
Programming leftovers
Perl: Charts, Licensing, Security...
Firefox with VA-API for brave Fedorans
It’s been a long journey since the first VA-API implementation in Firefox. Two years ago Firefox 77.0 come to Fedora with accelerated video playback on Wayland which was more a tech preview than a working solution. Since then X11 support was added, fixed many bugs, AV1 decoding was implemented so we can claim VA-API code as mature enough to enable it for testing in Firefox Nightly 103. As we don’t want to scare peaceful Ubuntu users and grandmas watching their favorite show, VA-API is enabled in Nightly channel only and stock Firefox 103 won’t be shipped with that. But ‘Real Men‘ wants more challenge. ‘Quiche Eaters’ can use polished software, LTS distros or even Mac. That’s nothing for adventurers running on the edge. Thus new Firefox updates (Fedora 35, Fedora 36) has VA-API enabled by default ahead of upstream to get what you asked for, brave Fedorans.
