Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (avahi), Fedora (firefox), Oracle (grub2, python-twisted-web, shim, shim-signed, and thunderbird), Red Hat (kernel and python-twisted-web), SUSE (gcc48, go1.17, go1.18, and mariadb), and Ubuntu (e2fsprogs, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.13, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.13, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.13, linux-hwe-5.13, linux-intel-5.13, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.13, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fde, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-ibm, linux-intel-iotg, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-oem-5.14, linux-oem-5.17, and ntfs-3g).
-
CISA Adds 36 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: Microsoft all over the place, actively-exploited holes, but Microsoft gamed the media to shift attention to "Linux" for FUD purposes]
CISA has added 36 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow in the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
-
Linux botnets now exploit critical Atlassian Confluence bug [Ed: Atlassian is not Linux, nut Microsoft operatives in the media twist the fact to suit Microsoft's talking points]
Several botnets are now using exploits targeting a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability to infect Linux servers running unpatched Atlassian Confluence Server and Data Center installs.
-
Morphisec Launches Knight for Linux to Prevent Advanced Cyberattacks
Purpose-built Linux security solution utilizes Moving Target Defense technology to prevent advanced cyberattacks, and eliminate performance issues and alert overload
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 422 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Programming leftovers
Perl: Charts, Licensing, Security...
Firefox with VA-API for brave Fedorans
It’s been a long journey since the first VA-API implementation in Firefox. Two years ago Firefox 77.0 come to Fedora with accelerated video playback on Wayland which was more a tech preview than a working solution. Since then X11 support was added, fixed many bugs, AV1 decoding was implemented so we can claim VA-API code as mature enough to enable it for testing in Firefox Nightly 103. As we don’t want to scare peaceful Ubuntu users and grandmas watching their favorite show, VA-API is enabled in Nightly channel only and stock Firefox 103 won’t be shipped with that. But ‘Real Men‘ wants more challenge. ‘Quiche Eaters’ can use polished software, LTS distros or even Mac. That’s nothing for adventurers running on the edge. Thus new Firefox updates (Fedora 35, Fedora 36) has VA-API enabled by default ahead of upstream to get what you asked for, brave Fedorans.
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
1 day 43 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago