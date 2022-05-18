Server: OpenShift, Rancher, lighttpd and More
Eliminate downtime during OpenShift rolling updates | Red Hat Developer
Do your clients complain about interruptions during software upgrades? Do you observe connection failures or timeouts during those upgrades? In this article, you'll learn how you can minimize the impacts on your client visiting your services hosted on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform during software updates.
A rolling update creates new pods running the new software and terminates old ones. The deployment controller performs this rollout incrementally, ensuring that a certain number of new pods are ready before the controller deletes the old pods that the new pods are replacing. For details, see Rolling strategy in the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform documentation.
Home Depot Upgrades 2.3K Retail Edge Locations Using SUSE Rancher, K3s
Home Depot recently switched to a system based on SLES, Rancher, and K3s for running its more than 2,300 remote locations.
lighttpd 1.4.65
Best Linux Hosting Providers for 2022 [Ed: Hard to tell is this is sponsored, hence compromised]
The Open Infrastructure Foundation brings open source to business
Today, almost all software that matters is developed using open-source methods. Open-source also is changing how we build hardware with such projects as datacenter with Open Compute and chips with RISC-V. And, now at its Berlin OpenInfra Summit, the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra) is introducing how open source can transform businesses and software projects with its Directed Funding model.
MongoDB bringing columnstore indexing to document database • The Register
MongoDB, the company behind the document store database, has unveiled columnstore indexing designed to help developers build analytical queries into their applications.
Set to preview later this year, the feature is designed to allow developers to create a purpose-built index to accelerate analytical queries without requiring any changes to the document structure or having to move data to another system.
MongoDB chief product officer Sahir Azam told The Register the feature would be available in the database and Atlas DBaaS to support human-like decision making inside the application based on live data.
today's howtos
Programming leftovers
Perl: Charts, Licensing, Security...
Firefox with VA-API for brave Fedorans
It’s been a long journey since the first VA-API implementation in Firefox. Two years ago Firefox 77.0 come to Fedora with accelerated video playback on Wayland which was more a tech preview than a working solution. Since then X11 support was added, fixed many bugs, AV1 decoding was implemented so we can claim VA-API code as mature enough to enable it for testing in Firefox Nightly 103. As we don’t want to scare peaceful Ubuntu users and grandmas watching their favorite show, VA-API is enabled in Nightly channel only and stock Firefox 103 won’t be shipped with that. But ‘Real Men‘ wants more challenge. ‘Quiche Eaters’ can use polished software, LTS distros or even Mac. That’s nothing for adventurers running on the edge. Thus new Firefox updates (Fedora 35, Fedora 36) has VA-API enabled by default ahead of upstream to get what you asked for, brave Fedorans.
