Perl: Charts, Licensing, Security...
-
Looking for a new owner for my modules | Damien "dams" Krotkine [blogs.perl.org]
I'm looking for someone to take over as maintainer of these distributions. Some of these distributions contain relatively important modules, like Redis and IO-Socket-Timeout.
-
Entering the Charts | lichtkind [blogs.perl.org]
As part of HalleLeipzig.pm I had my duties to co-organize the recent German Perl Workshop but also the opportunity to give some talks. (Recordings are online soon at the CCC video platform). My main talk was about plotting data with Perl (english slides).
I covered the data preparation phase and which Perl modules can handle the necessary math (Stats::Basic, Statistics::PCA, Statistics::KernelEstimation, Math::Spline and so on ). I also taught some color and design theory and how to use the proper visualization properties depending on importance and data type (and modules like Color::Library, Convert::Color, colorbrewer). The third part was a review of all the big and small plot libs on CPAN. And there was a lot to roast because especially the pure Perl ones are often half baked with lots of shortcomings, but also most of the big libraries (wrappers) had serious issues (may post for another day). This process led me also to investigate the module Chart, which was kinda feature complete, well documented, had some 90'ies charm, but also some minor technical issues like can't install from CPAN. So I took the adventure and overtook maintainership, wich went surprisingly smoothly.
-
Reconsidering the licensing of Perl code [Ed: GPL is not a "burden", this is about people trying to make Perl more proprietary-friendly]
The current state: The Perl interpreter and most of CPAN are provided under the Artistic 1.0 license and the GPL1.0 license. The Artistic 1.0 license was written by Larry Wall and due to its problems Perl is simultaneously licensed under the GPL 1.0 License.
It is the de-facto standard to license software published to CPAN under the same terms as the Perl interpreter.
The Artistic 2.0 license supersedes the Artistic 1.0 license and is designed to overcome it's problems. Raku uses this license as it was specifically created for Perl 6. Mojolicious also uses this license.
The Artistic licenses are not widely used outside the Perl & Raku sphere.
-
Memory Leak in Perl
I always find the topic Memory Management very fascinating. Perl being the Perl, there is nothing you need to worry about. All memory management is done for us for FREE.
Still, there was something, I always wanted to find out about memory management in Perl.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 409 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Programming leftovers
Perl: Charts, Licensing, Security...
Firefox with VA-API for brave Fedorans
It’s been a long journey since the first VA-API implementation in Firefox. Two years ago Firefox 77.0 come to Fedora with accelerated video playback on Wayland which was more a tech preview than a working solution. Since then X11 support was added, fixed many bugs, AV1 decoding was implemented so we can claim VA-API code as mature enough to enable it for testing in Firefox Nightly 103. As we don’t want to scare peaceful Ubuntu users and grandmas watching their favorite show, VA-API is enabled in Nightly channel only and stock Firefox 103 won’t be shipped with that. But ‘Real Men‘ wants more challenge. ‘Quiche Eaters’ can use polished software, LTS distros or even Mac. That’s nothing for adventurers running on the edge. Thus new Firefox updates (Fedora 35, Fedora 36) has VA-API enabled by default ahead of upstream to get what you asked for, brave Fedorans.
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
1 day 43 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago