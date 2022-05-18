Programming leftovers
PyScript: Run Python In Your Browser, Including Numpy And Pandas • Python Land Blog
PyScript allows you to create rich Python applications in the browser using nothing but HTML and Python code. Although it’s super rough and super new, I can tell you this will be a game-changing part of the Python ecosystem. It’s worth keeping a close watch on this one!
This article explains what PyScript is and how it works. I also included a fully working PyScript REPL for you to play with.
ARGO CD | Features and its working
For many software companies, deployment is no longer manual. As they mature, they tend to move towards an engineering-driven process that is more controlled and automated, usually to reduce downtime. And Argo CD is one such tool which is a Kubernetes-native continuous deployment tool. Although many other external CD tools are available, it is the one that enables pull-based deployments.
Making libcurl init more thread-safe | daniel.haxx.se
Twenty-one years ago, in May 2001 we introduced the global initialization function to libcurl version 7.8 called curl_global_init().
The main reason we needed this separate function to get called before anything else was used in libcurl, was that several of libcurl’s dependencies at the time (including OpenSSL and GnuTLS) had themselves thread-unsafe initialization procedures.
This rather lame characteristic found in several third party dependencies made the libcurl function inherit that property: not thread-safe. A nasty “feature” in a library that otherwise prides itself for being thread-safe and in many ways working at “it should”. A function that is specifically marked as thread unsafe was not good. Is not good.
Still, we were victims of circumstances and if these were the dependencies we were going to use, this is what we needed to do.
Occasionally, this limitation has poked people in the eye and really hurt them since it makes some use cases really difficult to realize.
Firefox with VA-API for brave Fedorans
It’s been a long journey since the first VA-API implementation in Firefox. Two years ago Firefox 77.0 come to Fedora with accelerated video playback on Wayland which was more a tech preview than a working solution. Since then X11 support was added, fixed many bugs, AV1 decoding was implemented so we can claim VA-API code as mature enough to enable it for testing in Firefox Nightly 103. As we don’t want to scare peaceful Ubuntu users and grandmas watching their favorite show, VA-API is enabled in Nightly channel only and stock Firefox 103 won’t be shipped with that. But ‘Real Men‘ wants more challenge. ‘Quiche Eaters’ can use polished software, LTS distros or even Mac. That’s nothing for adventurers running on the edge. Thus new Firefox updates (Fedora 35, Fedora 36) has VA-API enabled by default ahead of upstream to get what you asked for, brave Fedorans.
