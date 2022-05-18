Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
5 Vim features for power users | Enable Sysadmin
I first discovered the Vi editor back in 1986, when the company I worked for took delivery of a Zilog System 8000 running ZEUS—Zilog's version of Unix (a port of Unix Version 7). Its clone Vim was originally an acronym for vi imitation but was subsequently changed to Vi iMproved in 1993. Originally only available on Unix systems, Vim has since been ported to many modern operating systems and also ships with Apple macOS.
Explaining artificial intelligence governance - and why financial institutions need it
The financial services sector is highly challenging, with participants seeking to gain a competitive advantage through technologies, business practices and the incorporation of more efficient operational methods. Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming one of the essential tools that financial institutions possess that can assist in automating processes, improving the accuracy of predictions and forecasts and improving customer service. However, financial institutions must establish a robust AI governance framework to drive AI implementations that encompass operational safety while remaining effective.
9 awesome updates in Cryostat 2.1
You probably have used Java Flight Recorder, an excellent tool for analyzing and understanding Java workloads. It comes in handy during development or while workloads run in production. Cryostat takes that further by bringing the same functionality to containers and Kubernetes. Now users can record applications for the entire cluster to understand how the applications behave. Users can also utilize various APIs and get the analysis data in different formats.
3 ways to foster team connections in a hybrid workplace
In the past two and a half years, we’ve seen that remote work is not only possible but that it has become core to any organization’s employee experience. From an IT perspective, teams worked to quickly give employees the tools they needed to collaborate and meet deadlines – all while ensuring that with employees distributed, remote work did not increase security risks.
Asynchronous remote work: 5 tips for success
In 2020, the world went remote. Virtual communication tools exploded overnight as organizations from established corporations to startups to schools adopted them to enable synchronous work (and back-to-back meetings).
today's howtos
Programming leftovers
Perl: Charts, Licensing, Security...
Firefox with VA-API for brave Fedorans
It’s been a long journey since the first VA-API implementation in Firefox. Two years ago Firefox 77.0 come to Fedora with accelerated video playback on Wayland which was more a tech preview than a working solution. Since then X11 support was added, fixed many bugs, AV1 decoding was implemented so we can claim VA-API code as mature enough to enable it for testing in Firefox Nightly 103. As we don’t want to scare peaceful Ubuntu users and grandmas watching their favorite show, VA-API is enabled in Nightly channel only and stock Firefox 103 won’t be shipped with that. But ‘Real Men‘ wants more challenge. ‘Quiche Eaters’ can use polished software, LTS distros or even Mac. That’s nothing for adventurers running on the edge. Thus new Firefox updates (Fedora 35, Fedora 36) has VA-API enabled by default ahead of upstream to get what you asked for, brave Fedorans.
