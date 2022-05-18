today's howtos
-
Setup your local DNS server using Webmin.
Today, you will learn how to setup your local DNS server using Webmin
Webmin is a powerful and flexible web-based server management control panel for Unix-like systems. Webmin allows the user to configure operating system internals, such as users, disk quotas, services, or configuration files, and modify and control open-source apps, such as the Apache HTTP Server, PHP, or MySQL.
-
How to install Ruby on CentOS 9 Stream
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Ruby on CentOS 9 Stream. This programming language is one of the classics, but still important for many applications and scripts.
-
How to: Install Steam Deck UI on PS4, by Noob404 - Wololo.net
Noob404, the PS4 scene’s new Linux expert, has published a video tutorial on how to install the Steam Deck UI on PS4. The technique requires a Jailbroken PS4 (of course) and will let you run the Steam Deck UI on a Linux distribution of your choice.
-
How to Install Snappass on Ubuntu
Imagine being able to share an important secret like a password over the Internet. Sounds dangerous, doesn’t it? However, You can do it securely use a great application made in Python. Today, you will learn how to install Snappass on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How To Install Adminer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Adminer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Adminer (formerly known as PHPMyAdmin) is an open-source and free web-based database management tool. With Adminer, you can manage several databases including, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and more. it is a lightweight application with strong security and user experience in mind.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Adminer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 500 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 Top Free and Open Source Dart Web Frameworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Edit PDFs on Linux with these open source tools
If you're looking for a free and safe alternative to proprietary PDF viewing and editing software, it is not hard to find an open source option, whether for desktop or online use. Just keep in mind that the currently available solutions have their own advantages for different use cases, and there's no single tool that is equally great at all possible tasks. These five solutions stand out for their functionality or usefulness for niche PDF tasks. For enterprise use and collaboration, I suggest ONLYOFFICE or LibreOffice Draw. PDF Arranger is a simple, lightweight tool for working with pages when you don't need to alter text. Okular offers great viewer features for multiple file types, and Xournal++ is the best choice if you want to sketch and take notes in your PDFs.
Kodi 20 "Nexus" Alpha 1 gets AV1 hardware decoding, DietPi 8.5 released
I’ll combine two unrelated short news about software releases for TV boxes, Raspberry Pi, and other SBCs: Kodi 20 “Nexus” Alpha 1 media center, and DietPi 8.5 lightweight Debian-based image for SBC’s. The first alpha release of Kodi 20 “Nexus” is out with one highlight being support for AV1 hardware video decoding in Android and x86 (VAAPI) platforms with AV1-capable GPU or VPU. Other notable changes include...
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
26 min 42 sec ago
3 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago