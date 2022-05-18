The normal rule of kernel development is that the creation of user-space regressions is not allowed; a patch that breaks a previously working application must be either fixed or reverted. There are exceptions, though, including a 5.10 patch that has been turning up regressions ever since. The story that emerges here shows what can happen when the goals of stability, avoiding security problems, and code cleanup run into conflict.

The set_fs() function was added to the kernel early in its history; it was not in the initial 0.01 release, but was added before the 0.10 release in late 1991. Normally, kernel code that is intended to access user-space memory will generate an error if it attempts to access kernel space instead; this restriction prevents, for example, attempts by an attacker to access kernel memory via system calls. A call to set_fs(KERNEL_DS) can be used to lift the restriction when the need arises; a common use case for set_fs() is to be able to perform file I/O from within the kernel. Calling set_fs(USER_DS) puts the restriction back.

The problem with set_fs() is that it turns out to be easy to forget the second set_fs() call to restore the protection of kernel space, leading directly to the "total compromise" scenario that kernel developers will normally take some pains to avoid. Numerous such bugs have been fixed over the years, but it had long been clear that the real solution was to just get rid of set_fs() entirely and adopt safer ways of accessing kernel memory when needed.