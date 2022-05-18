Meet SpiralLinux, a Debian-Based Distro Focused on Simplicity and Usability

Meet SpiralLinux, a user-friendly and pre-configured GNU/Linux distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux that aims to offer users support for all major desktop environments with out-of-the-box usability. It provides a customized, yet clean Debian GNU/Linux system that uses only the official Debian Stable package repositories. Just like GeckoLinux, SpiralLinux comes in no less than eight flavors featuring the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, Cinnamon, Budgie, and MATE desktop environments.

How to Install Calibre eBook Management on Ubuntu and Other Linux Distributions

Calibre is an open-source ebook manager and viewer tool that can open, edit, convert and manipulate ebooks. It is available on all platforms, whether it’s a Microsoft Windows, macOS, or any other Linux Distributions along with mobile devices and e-readers like Kindle. The basic features of calibre are as follows:

Good news for GNOME fans as Adaptive Sync displays come to Mutter

In a sign of how display handling is evolving, the GNOME desktop's 3D-compositing Mutter window manager is gaining support for variable refresh rate (VRR, also known as Adaptive Sync) displays. Mutter is an important chunk of code. As the project page says, it's "a Wayland display server and X11 window manager and compositor library." It's the basis of GNOME Shell, which is implemented [PDF] as a Mutter plug-in, but other desktops use it as well. For instance, the PIXEL desktop of the Raspberry Pi OS. It's also used in Pop!_OS's Cosmic desktop. Cinnamon uses a fork of it called Muffin.