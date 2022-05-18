today's howtos
How To Install OnlyOffice on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OnlyOffice on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, OnlyOffice is a powerful and versatile office suite that allows you to edit text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, as well as productivity tools such as mail, document and project management, CRM, calendar, and communication hub. It is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OnlyOffice office suite on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How To Install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, RPM Fusion is a repository specifically for Fedora Linux. It is an amalgamation of the software repositories Livna, Freshrpms, and Dribble to bundle resources. The RPM Fusion repository comes in two variants, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which has mostly almost all free software but is closed source and mainly proprietary.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Install Bomber on Linux Mint 20 - Atechtown
Although Windows is the clear dominator of PC gameplay, the truth is that Linux is becoming more and more full of different games every day to have a good time. Today, you will learn how to install Bomber on Linux Mint 20 so that you can play it and get some distraction.
How to Extract Audio from Video Files Using FFmpeg
If you are looking for a free and open-source Linux-based solution for handling streams and multimedia files like videos, audios, and images, then you should strongly consider what FFmpeg has to offer.
The FFmpeg tool requires that its users are familiar with the Linux command-line environment usage in terms of syntax reference, command implementation, and execution.
As for its installation of the Linux operating system distribution you are using, you need to have root/sudoer user privileges to successfully invoke the associated installation command.
How to enable live kernel patching on Linux | Enable Sysadmin
The core of the Linux operating system is the kernel. It handles the primary interaction between the hardware and the software. It also accomplishes tasks such as memory management, process management, system security, and hardware interactions, to name a few. Such an essential piece of the operating system inevitably has flaws or vulnerabilities that need to be patched and maintained.
How to run a Jar file
Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes
Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and More
Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121
Security Leftovers
