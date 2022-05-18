Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of June 2022 05:37:11 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install OnlyOffice on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OnlyOffice on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, OnlyOffice is a powerful and versatile office suite that allows you to edit text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, as well as productivity tools such as mail, document and project management, CRM, calendar, and communication hub. It is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OnlyOffice office suite on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How To Install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, RPM Fusion is a repository specifically for Fedora Linux. It is an amalgamation of the software repositories Livna, Freshrpms, and Dribble to bundle resources. The RPM Fusion repository comes in two variants, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which has mostly almost all free software but is closed source and mainly proprietary.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Install Bomber on Linux Mint 20 - Atechtown

    Although Windows is the clear dominator of PC gameplay, the truth is that Linux is becoming more and more full of different games every day to have a good time. Today, you will learn how to install Bomber on Linux Mint 20 so that you can play it and get some distraction.

  • How to Extract Audio from Video Files Using FFmpeg

    If you are looking for a free and open-source Linux-based solution for handling streams and multimedia files like videos, audios, and images, then you should strongly consider what FFmpeg has to offer.

    The FFmpeg tool requires that its users are familiar with the Linux command-line environment usage in terms of syntax reference, command implementation, and execution.

    As for its installation of the Linux operating system distribution you are using, you need to have root/sudoer user privileges to successfully invoke the associated installation command.

  • How to enable live kernel patching on Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    The core of the Linux operating system is the kernel. It handles the primary interaction between the hardware and the software. It also accomplishes tasks such as memory management, process management, system security, and hardware interactions, to name a few. Such an essential piece of the operating system inevitably has flaws or vulnerabilities that need to be patched and maintained.

  • How to run a Jar file
Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes

Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer. Read more

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and More

Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121

I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel.

All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (mailman and python-bottle), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm, java-1.8.0-ibm, subversion:1.14, and xz), Scientific Linux (python-twisted-web), Slackware (httpd), and Ubuntu (ca-certificates, ffmpeg, ghostscript, and varnish).

  • Symbiote: A Stealthy Linux Malware Targeting Latin American Financial Sector [Ed: The key question should be, how does such malware get there in the first place and does it have anything at all to do with Linux?]
  • Symbiote: a new, nearly-impossible-to-detect Linux threat
  • [Old] The Three Pillars of Reproducible Builds

    Over the past year, software engineers have lived through the shock of infiltrated or intentionally broken NPM packages, supply chain attacks, long-unnoticed backdoors, the emergence of dependency confusion threats, and more. This has created a firestorm of activity around how to securely build software. Many organizations, from the Linux Foundation to the United States government, are calling for and building new practices and regulations, and one of the primary threads is around “reproducible builds."

  • Guidelines for Getting to Reproducible Builds

    A reproducible build “produces the same byte-for-byte output no matter what computer you run on, what time you run it, and what external services are accessible from the network,” states FOSSA. And, reproducible builds can strengthen software supply chain security, but getting there can be challenging. This article outlines some guiding principles for designing reproducible builds.

  • “Legacy” cryptography in Fedora 36 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

    Fedora 36 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9) are out, and both ship with OpenSSL 3 that has tighter security defaults and a brand new "provider" architecture. While users were testing the beta and other development versions, issues in interoperability with servers and devices such as Wi-Fi access points showed up and caused some confusion between various uses of the rather overloaded word "legacy" that we would like to clear up.

