LibreOffice 7.3.4 Is Now Available for Download, More Than 85 Bugs Fixed

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 9th of June 2022 07:46:37 PM
LibO
Linux
News
Software

Coming a little over a month after LibreOffice 7.3.3, the LibreOffice 7.3.4 point release is here to fix a total of 88 bugs across all core components of the open-source office suite in an attempt to make the LibreOffice 7.3 series more stable and reliable for daily use.

If you’re already using the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite in your GNU/Linux distribution, I highly recommend that you update your installations as soon as possible to version 7.3.4 for the best possible experience.

LibreOffice 7.3.4 Community has been released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of June 2022 09:39:01 PM.

  • LibreOffice 7.3.4 Community has been released

    LibreOffice 7.3.4 Community, the fourth minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family, targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, is available for download from https://www.libreoffice.org/download/.

    The LibreOffice 7.3 family offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, starting with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats in the areas of security and robustness – to superior support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files.

    Microsoft files are still based on the proprietary format deprecated by ISO in 2008, which is artificially complex, and not on the ISO approved standard. This lack of respect for the ISO standard format may create issues to LibreOffice, and is a huge obstacle for transparent interoperability.

Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes

Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer. Read more

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and More

Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121

I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel.

All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (mailman and python-bottle), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm, java-1.8.0-ibm, subversion:1.14, and xz), Scientific Linux (python-twisted-web), Slackware (httpd), and Ubuntu (ca-certificates, ffmpeg, ghostscript, and varnish).

  • Symbiote: A Stealthy Linux Malware Targeting Latin American Financial Sector [Ed: The key question should be, how does such malware get there in the first place and does it have anything at all to do with Linux?]
  • Symbiote: a new, nearly-impossible-to-detect Linux threat
  • [Old] The Three Pillars of Reproducible Builds

    Over the past year, software engineers have lived through the shock of infiltrated or intentionally broken NPM packages, supply chain attacks, long-unnoticed backdoors, the emergence of dependency confusion threats, and more. This has created a firestorm of activity around how to securely build software. Many organizations, from the Linux Foundation to the United States government, are calling for and building new practices and regulations, and one of the primary threads is around “reproducible builds."

  • Guidelines for Getting to Reproducible Builds

    A reproducible build “produces the same byte-for-byte output no matter what computer you run on, what time you run it, and what external services are accessible from the network,” states FOSSA. And, reproducible builds can strengthen software supply chain security, but getting there can be challenging. This article outlines some guiding principles for designing reproducible builds.

  • “Legacy” cryptography in Fedora 36 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

    Fedora 36 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9) are out, and both ship with OpenSSL 3 that has tighter security defaults and a brand new "provider" architecture. While users were testing the beta and other development versions, issues in interoperability with servers and devices such as Wi-Fi access points showed up and caused some confusion between various uses of the rather overloaded word "legacy" that we would like to clear up.

