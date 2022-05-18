Ubuntu Mate 22.04 LTS is out and it is an amazing release. Out of all the flavours of Ubuntu, Ubuntu Mate has always commanded a special place. Ubuntu Mate is a lightweight Linux distribution that offers a great experience for users who are looking for high performance

SUSE Enterprise is already switching to the new NVIDIA open kernel driver, a Matrix-powered Walkie-Talkie, and the details on Apple's Rosetta for Linux.

There are many tools and utilities around security and network management, and in this episode of Enterprise Linux Security, Jay and Joao discuss some of their favorites.

Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer.

Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121 I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h Also: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121