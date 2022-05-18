today's howtos
How To Test or Check Reverse DNS on a Linux / Unix
I am a new Linux and Unix command line user. How do I test or check reverse DNS (rDNS) for given IP address under Linux, macOS, BSD, Unix-like or Windows desktop/server based systems?
How to Create DEB Packages for Debian/Ubuntu
A DEB package is an archive containing all the files including the compiled version of the applications, source codes, configuration files, images, and installation commands. DEB files in Debian-based operating systems like Ubuntu and Kali Linux are equivalent to the EXE files found in Windows.
Here's how you can develop your own DEB packages for a Debian-based Linux distro.
How to Install and Use Docker in Ubuntu 22.04
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
It is s an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.
In this guide we are going to explore various options to install docker in OpenSUSE Leap15.
How to Make a Rainbow Gradient in Inkscape - ByteXD
One of the most useful tools in Inkscape is the gradient tool, which enables the user to create magnificent gradients.
Those gradients, in turn, enrich any piece of graphic design, and in this tutorial, we are going to explore how to create a linear rainbow gradient in Inkscape.
How to use an array in a Bash script | FOSS Linux
One of the most important concepts in programming is the concept of arrays. An array can be thought of as a collection of data recorded together. As the set of values in an array are kept together, they are usually operated on jointly or in succession. They are handy in real-life scenarios, as we often have to deal with certain data sets.
The terminal commands of Bash can be used along with certain syntax operators as a whole programming language, which is referred to as Bash scripting. Today, we will bring these two areas together and see how arrays can be used in Bash scripts.
How to backup & restore a list of installed FreeBSD packages
Today, I will share one helpful tip that allows FreeBSD developers and sysadmin to make a backup list of installed all FreeBSD packages and then restore it. Hence, this is useful for disaster recovery (DR) or simply rebuilding a new server. It will save you time.
How to Save images as JPG in Inkscape - ByteXD
One of the greatest features of Inkscape is its ability to export images in many formats, from the formats that most of us know, like PNGs, PDFs and JPGs, to less common ones like PostScript and TIFF. In this article, we will learn how to save Inkscape images as a JPG.
But before that, what is JPG?
A lossy image compression method, yet the quality of the images doesn’t drop significantly if you choose the output to be of high quality.
How to Rotate Objects in Inkscape - ByteXD
The tools for editing objects are essential in every vector graphics software. Transformation and rotation are the most basic tools that should be present in every vector graphics editor.
There are two ways to rotate objects: using the Rotation Handles or using the Transform menu.
LXD virtual machines: an overview | Ubuntu
While LXD is mostly known for providing system containers, since the 4.0 LTS, it also natively supports virtual machines. With the recent 5.0 LTS, LXD virtual machines are at feature parity with containers. In this blog, we’ll explore some of the main LXD virtual machine features and how you can use them to run your infrastructure.
How to Set Tab to 2 or 4 Spaces in Vim
Vim is one of the most popular terminal-based text editors for decades.
But no matter how long you have been using Vim, there are always more tips and tricks that you did not know about.
This one is about setting up indentation width in Vim to 2 spaces or 4 spaces. This is particularly helpful if you are a programmer, a Python one especially.
In your vimrc file (located at ~/.vimrc), add the following line to automatically use 2 spaces instead of tab in Vim.
A guide to container orchestration with Kubernetes | Opensource.com
The term orchestration is relatively new to the IT industry, and it still has nuance that eludes or confuses people who don't spend all day orchestrating. When I describe orchestration to someone, it usually sounds like I'm just describing automation. That's not quite right. In fact, I wrote a whole article differentiating automation and orchestration.
An easy way to think about it is that orchestration is just a form of automation. To understand how you can benefit from orchestration, it helps to understand what specifically it automates.
Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes
Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and More
Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121
Security Leftovers
