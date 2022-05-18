Microsoft to Focus on Pushing Proprietary Editor
Atom Code Editor to be Discontinued in December 2022 [Ed: Microsoft wants to focus on pushing its proprietary editor that spies on users]
The free open-source text and source code editor, Atom, is reaching the end of life!
GitHub drops Atom bomb: Open-source text editor mothballed by end of year
On December 15, Microsoft's GitHub plans to turn out the lights on Atom, its open-source text editor that has inspired and influenced widely used commercial apps, such as Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Slack, and GitHub Desktop.
The social code biz said it's doing so to focus on cloud-based software.
"While that goal of growing the software creator community remains, we’ve decided to retire Atom in order to further our commitment to bringing fast and reliable software development to the cloud via Microsoft Visual Studio Code and GitHub Codespaces," GitHub explained on Wednesday.
GitHub Kills Atom Text Editor (SHOCKER!) - Invidious
Ever since Microsoft bought GitHub back in 2018, we knew that Atom's days were probably numbered. And now they have made it official. GitHub is "sunsetting" Atom so they can focus their time on other projects. What does this mean for Atom users?
Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes
Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and More
Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121
Security Leftovers
