Detecting nondeterministic test cases with Bunsen

Many open source projects have test suites that include nondeterministic test cases with unpredictable behavior. Tests might be nondeterministic because they launch several parallel processes or threads that interact in an unpredictable manner, or because they depend on some activity in the operating system that has nondeterministic behavior. The presence of these tests can interfere with automated regression checking in CI/CD pipelines. This article shows how to automate the discovery of nondeterministic test cases using a short Python script based on the Bunsen test suite analysis toolkit.

Normally when we talk about our high-security boot firmware PureBoot, it’s in the context of the advanced tamper detection it adds to a system. For instance, recently we added the ability to detect tampering even in the root file system. While that’s a critical benefit PureBoot provides over our default coreboot firmware, it also provides a number of benefits outside of security that can aid tinkerers who need to recover a system that won’t boot. In this post I’m going to talk about the powerful recovery console PureBoot provides, and explain some of the extra things you can do with it compared to a traditional GRUB recovery console. Coreboot is a free software boot firmware that we ship on all of our hardware and replaces the traditional proprietary BIOS. When a coreboot-powered system boots, coreboot executes, initializes some hardware, and then executes a payload that can perform the remaining steps of a traditional BIOS to boot the system. Common payloads include SeaBIOS (what we include with our default coreboot builds), GRUB (GRUB is the standard boot loader used by most Linux distributions to select and boot into the OS), or Heads (what we use with our PureBoot firmware).