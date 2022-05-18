PureBoot’s Powerful Recovery Console
Normally when we talk about our high-security boot firmware PureBoot, it’s in the context of the advanced tamper detection it adds to a system. For instance, recently we added the ability to detect tampering even in the root file system. While that’s a critical benefit PureBoot provides over our default coreboot firmware, it also provides a number of benefits outside of security that can aid tinkerers who need to recover a system that won’t boot. In this post I’m going to talk about the powerful recovery console PureBoot provides, and explain some of the extra things you can do with it compared to a traditional GRUB recovery console.
Coreboot is a free software boot firmware that we ship on all of our hardware and replaces the traditional proprietary BIOS. When a coreboot-powered system boots, coreboot executes, initializes some hardware, and then executes a payload that can perform the remaining steps of a traditional BIOS to boot the system. Common payloads include SeaBIOS (what we include with our default coreboot builds), GRUB (GRUB is the standard boot loader used by most Linux distributions to select and boot into the OS), or Heads (what we use with our PureBoot firmware).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 187 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes
Regolith desktop 2.0 aims to meet the needs of those who seek a fast and efficient desktop Linux experience controlled (primarily) from the keyboard. Regolith pairs the i3 tiling window manager with GNOME Flashback, and adds in an assortment of other open-source components to deliver a curated, keyboard-driven UX. And are some big changes since the Regolith 1.6 release from last summer.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and More
Stable Kernels: 5.18.3, 5.17.14, 5.15.46, and 5.10.121
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.3 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.17.14 Linux 5.15.46 Linux 5.10.121
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
5 min 38 sec ago
35 min 40 sec ago
9 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
1 day 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago