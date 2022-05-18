As now seems to be the usual way of things, the monthly Activity Report is hereby combined with my Contract Report. This report covers hrev56088 to hrev56147. Before I get into the development items from May, you may want to know that, though it has not been formally announced yet, you can now donate to Haiku, Inc. (and thus support my ongoing contract) through GitHub Sponsors! Applications PulkoMandy fixed text in the status view being cut off in Installer. Jim906 improved window cascading in FileTypes. jadedctrl added per-track scripting support to MediaPlayer. Now you can use hey (or another interface to Haiku’s scripting suites system) to control MediaPlayer’s playlist. korli added more vendor identifiers to Screen preferences, so that it can identify monitor manufacturers more accurately. apl fixed version date updates in HaikuDepot. He also fixed more properly a crash which waddlesplash had implemented a workaround for last time. dcieslak fixed locale-aware display in DeskCalc, which had been somewhat broken by his changes last time. Jim906 fixed WebPositive to not display the “…” icon on the bookmark bar when the overflow menu would be empty.

MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system. A more powerful way is to connect through a terminal via SSH, as explained here. The phone's shell and my beloved URxvt terminal emulator have difficulties communicating. I installed xterm on my computer and am using this to connect to the phone. Works perfectly. Of course one can always use the terminal app directly on the phone. It gives full access to the system via devel-su, just as via SSH.