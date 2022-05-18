Sailfish OS - Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system.
A more powerful way is to connect through a terminal via SSH, as explained here.
The phone's shell and my beloved URxvt terminal emulator have difficulties communicating. I installed xterm on my computer and am using this to connect to the phone. Works perfectly.
Of course one can always use the terminal app directly on the phone. It gives full access to the system via devel-su, just as via SSH.
Haiku and FreeBSD OS Development Reports
-
As now seems to be the usual way of things, the monthly Activity Report is hereby combined with my Contract Report.
This report covers hrev56088 to hrev56147.
Before I get into the development items from May, you may want to know that, though it has not been formally announced yet, you can now donate to Haiku, Inc. (and thus support my ongoing contract) through GitHub Sponsors!
Applications
PulkoMandy fixed text in the status view being cut off in Installer.
Jim906 improved window cascading in FileTypes.
jadedctrl added per-track scripting support to MediaPlayer. Now you can use hey (or another interface to Haiku’s scripting suites system) to control MediaPlayer’s playlist.
korli added more vendor identifiers to Screen preferences, so that it can identify monitor manufacturers more accurately.
apl fixed version date updates in HaikuDepot. He also fixed more properly a crash which waddlesplash had implemented a workaround for last time.
dcieslak fixed locale-aware display in DeskCalc, which had been somewhat broken by his changes last time.
Jim906 fixed WebPositive to not display the “…” icon on the bookmark bar when the overflow menu would be empty.
Fedora Project / Red Hat Leftovers
-
In May, we published 17 posts. The site had 7,126 visits from 4,510 unique viewers. 2,591 visits came from search engines, while 61 came from Fedora Discussion and 58 came from Twitter.
The most read post last month was Help Us Test Fedora Linux 36 Beta wallpaper with 758 views. The most read post written last month was Nest With Fedora: Call for proposals and sponsors with 116 views.
-
This is important because we have to be aware of the Maximum Total Throughput Capacity for a specific volume vs the Maximum Total Instance Throughput.
Because, if your instance type (or server) is able to produce a throughput of 1250MiB/s (i.e M4.16xl)) and your EBS Maximum Throughput is 500MiB/s (i.e. ST1), not only you will hit a bottleneck trying to write to the specific volumes, but also throttling might occur (i.e. EBS on cloud services).
-
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
-
Three insights you might have missed from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU [Ed: "Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event." This is paid-for "media" "coverage" -- a growing and disturbing trend]
If there has been a slowdown in the rush to build new technologies for the Kubernetes and cloud-native world, there wasn’t any sign of it in Valencia, Spain, during the recent KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event.
The show was a sellout this year, with more than 7,500 attendees. Perhaps even more significant was that 65% of them attended the gathering for the first time. Attendees included a portion of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s 7.1 million cloud-native developers, who gathered to hear the latest on the non-profit’s more than 120 active projects.
-
Generational stereotypes aren’t always insulting, but they can be harmful and limit our ability to design and deliver the solutions users want. Many people tend to think of the youngest generation of workers as the most innovative and the oldest as technophobic and resistant to change.
While that perception may be true of some people in each generation, it is generally not supported by data. Here are three generational myths worth dispelling.
-
I’ve worked on intelligent automation projects with many organizations worldwide, and there is no doubt: The digital transformation process has a huge impact – not only by bringing about obvious initial change but also by affecting business leaders’ outlook for the future.
One common result is they want more, expect more, and invest more. Here’s why.
-
MultiPath TCP (MPTCP) gives you a way to bundle multiple paths between systems to increase bandwidth and resilience from failures. Here we show you how to configure a basic setup so you can try out MPTCP, using two virtual guests. We’ll then look at the details of a real world scenario, measuring bandwidth and latency when single links disappear.
-
During the 22.04 cycle, we enabled systemd-oomd [1] by default on
desktop. Since then, there have been reports of systemd-oomd killing
user applications too frequently (e.g. browsers, IDEs, and gnome-shell
in some cases). In addition to a couple of LPs [2][3], I have heard
these reports by word-of-mouth, and there have been discussions on
internal Mattermost. A common theme in these reports is that e.g.
Chrome is killed "suddenly" without any other observable symptoms of
the system nearing OOM.
For more context, systemd-oomd basically has two methods for deciding
a unit's cgroup is a candidate for OOM kill:
1. When total system memory usage _and_ swap usage both exceed
SwapUsedLimit (90% by default, and on Ubuntu) [4], monitored cgoups
with greater than 5% swap usage become OOM kill candidates, and
cgroups with the highest swap usage are acted on first.
2. When a unit's cgroup memory pressure exceeds MemoryPressureLimit
[5] for at least MemoryPressureDurationSec [6], monitored descendant
cgroups will be acted on starting from the ones with the most reclaim
activity to the least reclaim activity.
In the reports I refer to above, applications are being killed due to
(1). In practice, the SwapUsedLimit might be too easy to reach on
Ubuntu, largely because Ubuntu provides just 1GB of swap. Since we
follow the suggestion of setting ManagedOOMSwap=kill on the root slice
[7], every cgroup is eligible for swap kill. When this condition is
met, user applications like browsers are going to be killed first.
While investigating [2], we patched upstream systemd-oomd to fix how
"used memory" was calculated, and we brought the patch into Jammy.
This may have helped the situation a bit, but it does not appear this
was enough to fix the issue entirely.
Given the current situation, I think we should re-consider how
systemd-oomd is configured on Ubuntu. These are the options that come
to mind:
1. Increase SwapUsedLimit (again, currently at 90%). I think this is
probably the safest change, but it is not clear to me how significant
of an impact this would have.
2. Set ManagedOOMSwap more selectively. Again, we currently follow the
recommendation of setting ManagedOOMSwap=kill on the root slice
(-.slice), so every descendant cgroup is a candidate for swap kill. It
_might_ be effective to say "do not swap kill cgroups descendant of
user's app.slice". The downsides of this approach would be that the
configuration does not scale well (i.e. a lot more configuration
needed to get the proper swap kill "coverage"), and this may just
place the problem onto a different class of processes.
3. Do not enable swap kill at all. This would mean systemd-oomd would
only act when memory pressure limits are reached. Given Ubuntu's swap
configuration, does it make sense for systemd-oomd to act on high swap
usage?
4. Increase swap on Ubuntu. I am adding this for completeness, but I
doubt this is a viable option.
I think that either option (1) or (3) would be the most reasonable --
maybe trying (1) first and falling back to (3) if necessary. If anyone
has an opinion on this, or can think of other options, I would
appreciate the input.
Thanks,
Nick 'enr0n' Rosbrook
Videos: KDE, Careers, and Wayland
-
Multi monitor works fine on Xorg but it's a bit finicky luckily on the Wayland and Sway side it's so much easy and when it's working it works amazingly
