Fedora Project / Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: May 2022
In May, we published 17 posts. The site had 7,126 visits from 4,510 unique viewers. 2,591 visits came from search engines, while 61 came from Fedora Discussion and 58 came from Twitter.
The most read post last month was Help Us Test Fedora Linux 36 Beta wallpaper with 758 views. The most read post written last month was Nest With Fedora: Call for proposals and sponsors with 116 views.
EBS Storage Performance Notes – Instance throughput vs Volume throughput
This is important because we have to be aware of the Maximum Total Throughput Capacity for a specific volume vs the Maximum Total Instance Throughput.
Because, if your instance type (or server) is able to produce a throughput of 1250MiB/s (i.e M4.16xl)) and your EBS Maximum Throughput is 500MiB/s (i.e. ST1), not only you will hit a bottleneck trying to write to the specific volumes, but also throttling might occur (i.e. EBS on cloud services).
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 271
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Three insights you might have missed from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU [Ed: "Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event." This is paid-for "media" "coverage" -- a growing and disturbing trend]
If there has been a slowdown in the rush to build new technologies for the Kubernetes and cloud-native world, there wasn’t any sign of it in Valencia, Spain, during the recent KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event.
The show was a sellout this year, with more than 7,500 attendees. Perhaps even more significant was that 65% of them attended the gathering for the first time. Attendees included a portion of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s 7.1 million cloud-native developers, who gathered to hear the latest on the non-profit’s more than 120 active projects.
3 IT hiring myths about generational differences
Generational stereotypes aren’t always insulting, but they can be harmful and limit our ability to design and deliver the solutions users want. Many people tend to think of the youngest generation of workers as the most innovative and the oldest as technophobic and resistant to change.
While that perception may be true of some people in each generation, it is generally not supported by data. Here are three generational myths worth dispelling.
Digital transformation: 3 ways it changes companies
I’ve worked on intelligent automation projects with many organizations worldwide, and there is no doubt: The digital transformation process has a huge impact – not only by bringing about obvious initial change but also by affecting business leaders’ outlook for the future.
One common result is they want more, expect more, and invest more. Here’s why.
Using Multipath TCP to better survive outages and increase bandwidth
MultiPath TCP (MPTCP) gives you a way to bundle multiple paths between systems to increase bandwidth and resilience from failures. Here we show you how to configure a basic setup so you can try out MPTCP, using two virtual guests. We’ll then look at the details of a real world scenario, measuring bandwidth and latency when single links disappear.
systemd-oomd issues on desktop [Ed: Systemd is IBM]
During the 22.04 cycle, we enabled systemd-oomd [1] by default on desktop. Since then, there have been reports of systemd-oomd killing user applications too frequently (e.g. browsers, IDEs, and gnome-shell in some cases). In addition to a couple of LPs [2][3], I have heard these reports by word-of-mouth, and there have been discussions on internal Mattermost. A common theme in these reports is that e.g. Chrome is killed "suddenly" without any other observable symptoms of the system nearing OOM. For more context, systemd-oomd basically has two methods for deciding a unit's cgroup is a candidate for OOM kill: 1. When total system memory usage _and_ swap usage both exceed SwapUsedLimit (90% by default, and on Ubuntu) [4], monitored cgoups with greater than 5% swap usage become OOM kill candidates, and cgroups with the highest swap usage are acted on first. 2. When a unit's cgroup memory pressure exceeds MemoryPressureLimit [5] for at least MemoryPressureDurationSec [6], monitored descendant cgroups will be acted on starting from the ones with the most reclaim activity to the least reclaim activity. In the reports I refer to above, applications are being killed due to (1). In practice, the SwapUsedLimit might be too easy to reach on Ubuntu, largely because Ubuntu provides just 1GB of swap. Since we follow the suggestion of setting ManagedOOMSwap=kill on the root slice [7], every cgroup is eligible for swap kill. When this condition is met, user applications like browsers are going to be killed first. While investigating [2], we patched upstream systemd-oomd to fix how "used memory" was calculated, and we brought the patch into Jammy. This may have helped the situation a bit, but it does not appear this was enough to fix the issue entirely. Given the current situation, I think we should re-consider how systemd-oomd is configured on Ubuntu. These are the options that come to mind: 1. Increase SwapUsedLimit (again, currently at 90%). I think this is probably the safest change, but it is not clear to me how significant of an impact this would have. 2. Set ManagedOOMSwap more selectively. Again, we currently follow the recommendation of setting ManagedOOMSwap=kill on the root slice (-.slice), so every descendant cgroup is a candidate for swap kill. It _might_ be effective to say "do not swap kill cgroups descendant of user's app.slice". The downsides of this approach would be that the configuration does not scale well (i.e. a lot more configuration needed to get the proper swap kill "coverage"), and this may just place the problem onto a different class of processes. 3. Do not enable swap kill at all. This would mean systemd-oomd would only act when memory pressure limits are reached. Given Ubuntu's swap configuration, does it make sense for systemd-oomd to act on high swap usage? 4. Increase swap on Ubuntu. I am adding this for completeness, but I doubt this is a viable option. I think that either option (1) or (3) would be the most reasonable -- maybe trying (1) first and falling back to (3) if necessary. If anyone has an opinion on this, or can think of other options, I would appreciate the input. Thanks, Nick 'enr0n' Rosbrook
