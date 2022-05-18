Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of June 2022 08:35:33 AM Filed under
HowTos

  • A cautionary tale about locking Linux & FreeBSD user accounts

    Indeed it is a cautionary tale about locking Linux and FreeBSD user accounts. No matter how careful you are, there will always be some side effects with optimization. I enabled ssh speed optimization via multiplexing, and I met with some surprises. Check the following manual pages using the man command for more info: [...]

  • DPKG Architecture List

    Array is one of the most important topics in the C language. We can store the same type of data elements in a contagious memory allocation through an array.

  • How to Install NSE3 on CentOS 7

    NS, short for Network Simulator, is a series of discrete event network simulators (ns-1, ns-2, ns-3). They are mainly used in teaching and research. It is free and open-source.

  • Sam Hartman: Flailing to Replace Jack with Pipewire for DJ Audio

    I could definitely use some suggestions here, both in terms of things to try or effective places to ask questions about Pipewire audio. The docs are improving, but are still in early stages. Pipewire promises to combine the functionality of PulseAudio and Jack. That would be great for me. I use Jack for my DJ work, and it’s somewhat complicated and fragile. However, so far my attempts to replace Jack have been unsuccessful, and I might need to even use PulseAudio instead of Pipewire to get the DJ stuff working correctly.

  • Fundamentals of the FreeBSD Shell

    There are two shells included in the FreeBSD base system – sh and csh – corresponding to evolutions of the Bourne and C shells. Early on, the consensus was generally that the Bourne shell was the better shell for scripts and programming while the C shell was a better interactive shell. These strengths also influenced subsequent developments. Many innovations for interactive shell use were added first in tcsh, a fork of csh that can be considered its natural successor. Similarly, the Korn shell is built on the foundations of the Bourne shell, primarily adding features more commonly associated with programming languages.

    Today, Bourne-style (sh) syntax has come to the fore. It is the one syntax covered by the POSIX standard. The interactive innovations of tcsh were adopted and further embellished by shells that used sh syntax such as Z shell and bash. Scripts included as part of a FreeBSD system for things like starting and stopping services all use sh. But until now, the C shell has remained the default shell for the root user on FreeBSD.

    Using the same shell for both scripts and interactive use has the advantage that knowledge is transferable. So, changing the default root shell reduces how much a new user needs to learn. It also makes FreeBSD feel more familiar to new users coming from other Unix operating systems. For a long-time FreeBSD user who is unhappy with the change, it is easy to revert root’s shell to csh.

  • The information theory reason for assuming non-secret cryptography algorithms

    If a cryptosystem's algorithm is part of its 'secret key', all three of these things are violated. The algorithm or the code implementing it is definitely not random (it will have a lot of structure, making 'guessing' it easier), it will be comparatively large, and it must be distributed to a lot of people who 'know' it at least in the sense of having access to it (and some of them will literally know it).

The Compu-tor Is A Raspberry Pi Laptop In A Mahogany Case

The Compu-tor, designed by [Henry Edwards], is one of those things that doesn’t neatly fit into any categories. It is a clamshell-type portable computer, although unlike most laptops, it doesn’t come with a built-in battery. It has a sleek custom-designed case, but lacks the futuristic sci-fi looks typical of a cyberdeck. The keyboard can act as an input device, but can also turn into a musical instrument. Read more

Games: Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition, Back 4 Blood, and More

GNU and Programming Leftovers

  • GNU Hackers’ Meeting 2022 proposal: İzmir, Turkey

    The GNU Hackers Meetings are a friendly and informal venue to discuss technical issues concerning GNU and free software. The time we proposed for GHM 2022 is approaching but unfortunately we only received three replies expressing interest. If we are to hold the event then we need more participants; at this stage a simple informal expression of interest is enough. The event is planned for an extended weekend (with talks from Friday to Saturday) in October 2022 in İzmir, Turkey. For the time being all the infamous entry barriers or restrictions are lifted in Turkey, with the exception of medical facilities. İzmir is well-linked with European airports, in many cases by daily direct flights.

  • Array in C

    Array is one of the most important topics in the C language. We can store the same type of data elements in a contagious memory allocation through an array. The special feature of an array is we can store a group of variables in the same name but in different index no. Index means the address of each memory block. So it has three main features.

  • Dart Streams

    A stream in the Dart programming language is defined as a series of asynchronous events. It is pretty much like the iterable data structure. However, the main difference between a stream and an iterable is that in the case of the latter one, you need to manually ask for the upcoming events, whereas, in the case of the former one, the stream itself keeps telling you that the next event is ready. This process continues until there are no more events left in the stream to be read. The Dart streams also resemble pipes in which you insert a value from one end, and this value is read by the receiver at the other end. In this tutorial, we will learn the basic usage of the streams in the Dart programming language in Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Dart Nulls

    “A value in a database is zero. The value null denotes the absence of a value. Null is not a memory location when it is used as a value. Only pointers store memory locations. A string would not terminate correctly if it lacked a null character, causing problems. In the Dart programming language, null is symbolized by the keyword null. In Dart also, Null refers to a variable that has never had any values assigned to it and was created with nothing. This article will cover how to handle Null type in Dart programming language.”

  • Dart Lists

    The lists in Dart also fall under the category of Dart collections. A Dart list may or may not have duplicate elements. There is a wide range of functions associated with the lists in Dart. Therefore, in this guide, we will be talking about the usage of the lists in the Dart programming language in Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Get a Class Name in Python

    Python is well-known for its object-oriented programming support, especially classes and objects. It has a well-defined program structure and allows for easy code modification. Because the class is readily available, the code can be reused, and it also has the advantages of encapsulation, abstractions, and polymorphism. With examples and output, we will look at the Python class and how it gets the class name of an object in this article. Let’s begin!

  • Convert String to Set Python

    The inbuilt method set() in Python’s standard library changes a string to a set. There have been no recurring elements in a set structure. If we require more than one element, that element only occurs once during the set structure. Because the set() method would have its encryption technique, the elements will not always exist in the same order as it is in the string. Let’s explain several methods of how to turn a string into a set in this article. We will utilize some inbuilt methods as well as a few customized ones. Let’s begin the article by going through how a string is used in Python. Strings, like boolean data type, integer data type, and floating points, are forms in the Python programming language. A string is defined as elements enclosed by single or double quotation marks. A series of elements can sometimes be referred to as a string. To transfer a string to a set, we must first split every element. This set of items would be isolated by commas. Set returns a list of comma-separated elements from a string. Every item may correspond to a unique index value. Consider the following strategies for translating a string to a set.

