today's howtos
A cautionary tale about locking Linux & FreeBSD user accounts
Indeed it is a cautionary tale about locking Linux and FreeBSD user accounts. No matter how careful you are, there will always be some side effects with optimization. I enabled ssh speed optimization via multiplexing, and I met with some surprises. Check the following manual pages using the man command for more info: [...]
DPKG Architecture List
Array is one of the most important topics in the C language. We can store the same type of data elements in a contagious memory allocation through an array.
How to Install NSE3 on CentOS 7
NS, short for Network Simulator, is a series of discrete event network simulators (ns-1, ns-2, ns-3). They are mainly used in teaching and research. It is free and open-source.
Sam Hartman: Flailing to Replace Jack with Pipewire for DJ Audio
I could definitely use some suggestions here, both in terms of things to try or effective places to ask questions about Pipewire audio. The docs are improving, but are still in early stages. Pipewire promises to combine the functionality of PulseAudio and Jack. That would be great for me. I use Jack for my DJ work, and it’s somewhat complicated and fragile. However, so far my attempts to replace Jack have been unsuccessful, and I might need to even use PulseAudio instead of Pipewire to get the DJ stuff working correctly.
Fundamentals of the FreeBSD Shell
There are two shells included in the FreeBSD base system – sh and csh – corresponding to evolutions of the Bourne and C shells. Early on, the consensus was generally that the Bourne shell was the better shell for scripts and programming while the C shell was a better interactive shell. These strengths also influenced subsequent developments. Many innovations for interactive shell use were added first in tcsh, a fork of csh that can be considered its natural successor. Similarly, the Korn shell is built on the foundations of the Bourne shell, primarily adding features more commonly associated with programming languages.
Today, Bourne-style (sh) syntax has come to the fore. It is the one syntax covered by the POSIX standard. The interactive innovations of tcsh were adopted and further embellished by shells that used sh syntax such as Z shell and bash. Scripts included as part of a FreeBSD system for things like starting and stopping services all use sh. But until now, the C shell has remained the default shell for the root user on FreeBSD.
Using the same shell for both scripts and interactive use has the advantage that knowledge is transferable. So, changing the default root shell reduces how much a new user needs to learn. It also makes FreeBSD feel more familiar to new users coming from other Unix operating systems. For a long-time FreeBSD user who is unhappy with the change, it is easy to revert root’s shell to csh.
The information theory reason for assuming non-secret cryptography algorithms
If a cryptosystem's algorithm is part of its 'secret key', all three of these things are violated. The algorithm or the code implementing it is definitely not random (it will have a lot of structure, making 'guessing' it easier), it will be comparatively large, and it must be distributed to a lot of people who 'know' it at least in the sense of having access to it (and some of them will literally know it).
The Compu-tor Is A Raspberry Pi Laptop In A Mahogany Case
The Compu-tor, designed by [Henry Edwards], is one of those things that doesn’t neatly fit into any categories. It is a clamshell-type portable computer, although unlike most laptops, it doesn’t come with a built-in battery. It has a sleek custom-designed case, but lacks the futuristic sci-fi looks typical of a cyberdeck. The keyboard can act as an input device, but can also turn into a musical instrument.
Games: Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition, Back 4 Blood, and More
GNU and Programming Leftovers
Microsoft Misdeeds
